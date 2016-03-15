GIRLS SOCCER

METRO GIRLS CUP 2016 – NIKE BRACKET

ALTON 2, FREEBURG 1: A goal off a restart in the 31st minute by Lexi Schrimpf gave Alton a 2-1 win over Freeburg in an opening-round Nike Bracket match of the Metro Girls Cup tournament in Columbia Monday evening.

The win put the Redbirds into a winner's bracket semifinal match against Belleville Althoff, who defeated Breese Mater Dei 7-1, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; a result from the Crusaders-Knights match wasn't available.

Katie Kircher scored the opening goal for the Redbirds in the fifth minute, getting a shot past Midget goalkeeper Hannah Lehman to give Alton an early lead. Freeburg tied the match in the 28th minute when Morgan Jetton slipped one past Redbird goalkeeper Julia-May Campbell to draw the Midgets level.

Schrimpf scored off a restart not long after Freeburg was whistled for a foul; Schrimpf blasted a shot into the back of the net for what proved to be the match-winner.

Campbell and Michaela Lewis each had a half in goal, with Campbell recording the win; each had two saves on the evening. Jenna Rodriguez had 11 saves for the Midgets.

In other Metro Cup matches Monday, defending IHSA Class 1A champion Rochester got by Belleville East 3-2 in the Adidas Bracket while Trenton Wesclin blanked Gillespie 3-0 in a Puma Bracket match and Mascoutah shut out Centralia 7-0 in the Puma Bracket; the Puma Bracket has five teams, who will meet each other in a round-robin format this week.

WRESTLING

THREE TIGERS, TWO REDBIRDS REPRESENT ILLINOIS: Three Edwardsville wrestlers and two Alton wrestlers represented the Illinois side in the annual East-West All-Star Wrestling Meet at Edwardsville High's Jon Davis Wrestling Center Monday night.

Alton's Connor Broyles (at 132) and Alex Lopez (at 145) wrestled for the Illinois team, while Edwardsville's Chris Prosser (at 170), James Watters (at 182) and Bobby Burnside (at 285) also wrestled for the Illinois side.

Broyles was scheduled to wrestle Wentzville Holt's Colby Smith, while Lopez took on McCluer North's Efe Osaghae; results were not available for those two bouts.

Prosser scored a 10-2 win over Lafayette's Jon Fogarty in his bout, while Watters dropped a 7-2 decision to Rockwood Summit's Sam Pennington and Burnside lost to Troy, Mo.'s Devin Graves 6-0.

The Missouri stars defeated Illinois 33-25 on the evening.

