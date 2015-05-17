SUNDAY

BASEBALL

ALTON 8, MASCOUTAH 6: Alton scored five times in the second and three in the third, then had to hold off a Mascoutah comeback as the Redbirds downed the Indians 8-6 Sunday morning at Busch Stadium.

Drake Hampton had two hits, including a double, for the Redbirds, who went to 27-5 on the season with the win.

Jacob Kanallakan also had a double for the Redbirds, while Jacob Skrabacz had two RBIs on the day. Nick Cauley got the win for Alton.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

MARQUETTE 6, ROCHESTER 5 (9 INNINGS): A Liam Maher sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth gave Marquette a 6-5 win over Rochester in the first game of a scheduled doubleheader at Lloyd Hopkins Field Saturday. The second game was stopped by rain in the top of the second with the teams tied 4-4 and did not resume.

The Explorers won their ninth straight game to go to 17-9 on the year. They had taken a 5-1 lead through three innings but Rochester scored four times in the top of the seventh to force extra innings.

Maher went 1-for-4 with a run scored and the game-winning RBI; Zach Weinman was 3-for-4 with a run scored, Nate Siener was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Chris Angleton was 1-for-3 with a RBI, Riley Bamper was 1-for-4 with a RBI and Danny Holtz and Jacob File each had runs scored.

Kevin Lloyd threw three innings in relief for the win, giving up a hit and striking out one. Brady McAfee tossed six innings, giving up four earned runs and seven hits while striking out one.

PLEASANT PLAINS 3, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1: Mitch Kohler gave up just two hits as Pleasant Plains snapped a five-game Piasa Southwestern winning streak in a 3-1 Saturday win at Pleasant Plains.

Both teams are top seeds in their respective IHSA Class 1A regionals this week, the Piasa Birds at Gillespie and the Cardinals at New Berlin.

Cody Roberts and Jacob Ritzhaupt each had hits for the Piasa Birds, with Roberts driving in a run.

Spencer Heineman took the loss for Piasa (23-9), giving up three earned runs and four hits while striking out two.

SOFTBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 2, MARQUETTE 0: Grace Baalman tossed another no-hitter Saturday as Hardin-Calhoun defeated Marquette 2-0 in Hardin Saturday.

The game replaced a scheduled cluster that Marquette was to have hosted in Alton; rain prevented the cluster from taking place.

The Warriors scored solo runs in the fourth and sixth for the win. Emma Baalman doubled in the fourth and Sara Brodbeck followed with a RBI single to bring her in. Grace Baalman led off the sixth with a double and went to third on a passed ball, coming home on a Brodbeck sacrifice fly to center.

Grace Baalman struck out 17 and walked two in getting the win; Megan Wittich pitched for the Explorers and gave up two earned runs on six hits while dismissing 10 by strikeout.

BASS FISHING

Maryville-based Fr. McGivney Catholic, a school just in its third year of existence, won its first state championship when Ethan Jones – the school's only representative - hauled in a two-day total of 19 pounds, 6 ounces, to win the 2015 IHSA Bass Fishing Championship at Carlyle Lake.

Jones, a sophomore, caught two fish in Friday's opening session weighing in at 10 pounds, 9 ounces, then caught four more fish totaling 8 pounds, 13 ounces for his two-day total. Friday's catch included the day's Big Bass winner of 6 pounds, 5 ounces; Hampton Dufrain of Highland had Saturday's biggest catch of 5 pounds, 3 ounces.

The Bulldogs finished second to the Griffins, bringing in 15 pounds, 6 ounces; Durand was third at 14 pounds, 13 ounces, Minooka was fourth at 12 pounds, 2 ounces and Arthur-Lovington was fifth at 12 pounds, 1 ounce.

A total of 37 schools qualified through sectional tournaments for the state competition, which is in its seventh year.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

TRIAD 10, CIVIC MEMORIAL 9: Triad stormed out to a 6-1 lead through two innings and held on to beat Civic Memorial 10-9 in Troy Friday evening.

The loss forced the Eagles, who had a chance to clinch the Mississippi Valley Conference championship outright, to share the MVC crown with Highland and Waterloo; all three teams finished the season at 6-4 in the league. CM went to 17-14 overall; the Knights stand at 7-21 overall, 2-8 in the MVC.

Lukas Jones was 2-for-5 for the Eagles with a double and a RBI; Caleb Buhs was 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored, Devin Daniels was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, Jaxsen Helmkamp was 2-for-4 with a double, Tyler Andrus was 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored, Corey Price was 1-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, Conner Bryant was 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Brandon Hampton was 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored and John Whitworth was 2-for-3 with a RBI.

Hampton took the loss, going 3.1 innings and giving up three earned runs on five hits with one strikeout.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 12, CONCORD TRIOPIA 1 (5 INNINGS): Morgan Baalman gave up just one earned run and two hits as Hardin-Calhoun downed Concord Triopia 12-1 in five innings Friday evening.

The Warriors scored six times in the fourth to help invoke the 10-run rule.

Brandon Fraley went 3-for-3 with a home run for Calhoun, with Mitch Bick going 1-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs, Wes Klocke was 1-for-2 with a double, Trevor Bick had a double and three RBIs and Sam Baalman was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Morgan Baalman, Damian Pohlman and Josh Gross each had solo hits.

The Warriors moved to 25-7 on the year with the win.

