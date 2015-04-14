BASEBALL

ALTON 8, CARLYLE 1: Alton scored three times in the fourth en route to an 8-1 win over Carlyle in a Monday night game at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.

Four of the Redbirds' hits went for extra bases, with Derrick Allen and Drake Hampton tripling and Bryan Hudson and Aaron Bonnell doubling.

Nick Cauley went 5.1 innings for the win, giving up four hits while walking three and fanning two.

MARQUETTE 15, MOUNT OLIVE 0 (5 INNINGS): An eight-run second and three-run third was more than enough as Marquette downed Mount Olive 15-0 in five innings on the road Monday.

Liam Maher and Nate Siener each had a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs for the Explorers (5-8) while Nick Messenger had two RBIs, two hits from Danny Holtz and three runs from Mike Neel.

Five different pitchers were used in the game by Marquette, with Max Goepel getting the win; he struck out two in the first.

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE 8, MOUNT OLIVE 4: Meghan Schorman struck out five and gave up one earned run as Marquette downed Mount Oliver 8-4 on the road Monday.

The Explorers had fallen behind the Wildcats in the third, but scored in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings to run out winners.

Tess Eberlin was 1-for-3 with a triple and a RBI, while Sam Harshbarger and Megan McClard each scored twice.

Marquette took their record to 9-4 overall on the year with the win.

BRUSSELS 3, ALTON 0: Baylee Kiel scattered six hits and struck out seven as Brussels knocked off Alton 3-0 in a non-conference tilt Monday.

Katelyn Presley and Tomi Dublo each had a pair of hits for the Redbirds, who fell to 4-6 after a 3-0 start.

Faith Maag had a double and a RBI to pace the Raiders, who went to 6-4 on the season.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, JERSEY 2: Civic Memorial scored in the fourth and the sixth to take a 4-2 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Jersey at home Monday.

The Eagles and Panthers traded two-run innings in the bottom of the third and top of the fourth before CM took control.

Chloe Jennings went 3-for-3 for the Eagles with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Katelyn Turbyfill went 2-for-3 and Shelby Whaley had a RBI. Susan Buchanan, Baylee Hampton and Whaley also scored for CM.

Libby Muenstermann and Ashleigh Trochuck were both 2-for-3 for the Panthers, with Muenstermann and Caitlin Connell each scoring.

Whaley got the win for the Eagles, giving up two earned runs and eight hits while walking one and striking out three. Bethany Muenstermann took the loss, giving up four earned runs and 10 hits while walking three and striking out two.

GIRLS SOCCER

MASCOUTAH 7, JERSEY 0: Rylee Cravens and Tehya Wise each had hat tricks as Mascoutah blanked Jersey 7-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match Monday.

Wise scored in the 10th, 57th and 60th minutes for the Indians, while Cravens scored in the 18th (on a penalty kick), 24th and 38th mintues. Destiny Strong added a goal in the 63rd minute.

Mascoutah outshot Jersey 17-6 and had six corner kicks to none for the Panthers.

CARLINVILLE 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Carlinville jumped out to a 5-0 lead at the half and cruised past East Alton-Wood River 7-0 Monday.

Gabby Ward had a hat trick for the Cavaliers, with Maggie Nicholson, Hannah Lair, Karley Dixon and Taylor Wills also finding the back of the net for Carlinville.

The Cavs outshot the Oilers 17-1.

ROXANA 8, GILLESPIE 2: Alyssa Copeland and Emma Lucas each goaled twice for Roxana in an 8-2 South Central Conference win over Gillespie Monday.

Sydney Owsley had three assists for the Shells (6-2 overall, 2-1 SCC); Claire Bollinger, Katie Herndon, Brittany Alexander and Brynn Huddleston also scored for Roxana. Sara Ruyle and Rayanne Thompson scored for the Miners.

BOYS TENNIS

ALTON 9, COLLINSVILLE 0: Alton took their boys tennis record to 2-8 overall and 1-1 in the Southwestern Conference as they swept Collinsville 9-0 Monday.

Singles winners for the Redbirds included Carl Stradal, Drew Hays, Alex Piazza, Jett Durr, Silas Chapman and Walker Moan.

Doubles teams taking wins were Piazza and Durr, Chapman and Moan and Julius Resche and Quinn Whitten.

The Redbirds travel to Edwardsville for a 4 p.m. Wednesday meet.

MLB

BREWERS 5, CARDINALS 4: Milwaukee broke a tie with a run in the sixth and two in the seventh to spoil the St. Louis Cardinals' home opener 5-4 Monday afternoon at Busch Stadium.

Carlos Gomez had the big blow for the Brewers, a seventh-inning double off Adam Wainwright to score Scooter Gennett in the seventh. Gomez was 2-for-4 with a double, a RBI and two runs scored, while Adam Lind and Jean Segura also had doubles.

Matt Carpenter led the Cardinals with a 2-for-5 day with a double and a run scored, with Jhonny Peralta going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Matt Garza got the win for the Brewers, going 5.2 innings and giving up an earned run on six hits while walking five and striking out four. Wainwright took the loss, going seven innings and giving up three earned runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out four. Francisco Rodriguez got the save for the Brewers.

The second game of the three-game set is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Busch Stadium, with the finale at 12:45 p.m. Thursday (Fox Sports Midwest).

