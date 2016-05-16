SOFTBALL

ALTON 12, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2; ALTON 11, CARROLLTON 1: Alton defeated Piasa Southwestern and Carrollton in a softball cluster Saturday at Alton High's grounds.

Brittany Roady got both wins for the Redbirds, who improved to 21-7 on the year; Savannah Fischer was 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs in the win over the Piasa Birds, with Alicia Goewey adding two RBIs and Tomi Dublo, Taylro Herrin, Miranda Hudson, Rachael McCoy and Katelynn Presley each contributing RBIs.

Fischer doubled and drove in four RBIs against the Hawks, with McCoy going 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Dublo a triple and RBI and Presley 3-for-4 with a triple.

Roady fanned eight against Southwestern and five in five innings pitched against Carrollton; Fischer threw an inning against the Hawks and dismissed one by strikeout.

JERSEY 9-1, BELLEVILLE EAST 2-5: Jersey took on Belleville East in a non-conference doubleheader Saturday, winning the opener 9-2 before dropping a 5-1 decision in the nightcap.

The Panthers (21-8) scored four times in the second and only conceded runs to the Lancers in the sixth and seventh for the win. Caitlyn Connell, Bethany Muenstermann, Peyton Tisdale and Ashton Tewell each had two RBIs in the win, with Bethany Muenstermann, Libby Muenstermann and Mackenzie Thurston doubling; Tewell had a 3-for-4 game at the plate. Bethany Muenstermann struck out four from the circle for Jersey.

Maggie Collins was 3-for-3 with a double and Libby Muenstermann was 2-for-3 for the Panthers in the nightcap.

BASEBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4, HARDIN-CALHOUN 3: Piasa Southwestern scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to grab a 4-3 non-conference win over Hardin-Calhoun Saturday in Piasa.

The Piasa Birds took a 2-0 lead in the first before the Warriors halved the lead in the top of the third, then took the lead with two runs in the top of the fifth before Southwestern won it in the sixth.

Mitch Bick led the Warriors (18-15) with a 2-for-4 day at the plate with a double and RBI, with Easton Clark also going 2-for-4; Wes Klocke was 1-for-4, Gunner Armbruster 1-for-3 with a double and RBI, Tyler Webster 1-for-2 and Brannon Baalman 1-for-1 while Damian Pohlman added a RBI. Scott Kasting was 2-for-3 for the Birds, including a double and two RBIs; Brennan Bazzell and Jacob Reitzhaupt also had RBIs for Southwestern.

Ritzhaupt got the win for the Birds, tossing six innings and conceded eight hits while striking out two; Brock Seymour got the save.

