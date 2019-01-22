MONDAY, JANUARY 21 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

ALTON 75, ST. LOUIS SOLDAN INTERNATIONAL STUDIES 71: In another game of the MLK Day Shootout at SLUH, Donovan Clay led the Redbirds with 24 points, while Malik Smith had 19 points and Moory Woods 17 in Alton’s win over the Tigers.

Ryan Torey led Soldan with 20 points, while Jesse Little had 15 points and James Little chipped in 14.

The Redbirds go to 14-7 with the win, while the Tigers drop to 12-7.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 77, STEELEVILLE 40: In a Sparta Mid-Winter Classic game postponed from Saturday because of Winter Storm Harper, Spencer Cox led the way for the Explorers with 18 points, Jack Rice came up with 12 points and Davin Thompson added 10 as Marquette defeated Steeleville.

The Explorers improve to 19-3 on the year, while Steeleville drops to 11-8.

ST.LOUIS CHRISTIAN 58, GRANITE CITY 47: In the MLK Day Shootout at St. Louis U. High, Davontay Mason led the Warriors with 15 points, while Zidane Moore and Keyon White each had 10 in Granite’s loss to St. Louis Christian.

Jordan Nesbitt led Christian with 16 points, while Courtland Soll had 11 points and Keyyaun Batchman added 10.

The Warriors fell to 9-9 on the year, St. Louis Christian is now 8-4.

EAST ST. LOUIS 59, TEUTOPOLIS 46: In the final of the Salem tournament, also postponed from Saturday, Richard Robinson led the Flyers with 17 points, while Terrance Hargrove, Jr. added 11 to lead East Side to the championship over the Wooden Shoes.

The Flyers outscored T-Town 20-11 in the final quarter to break open a close game in going on to the title.

East Side improves to 16-5 on the season.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

LOS ANGELES 4, ST. LOUIS 3: Paul LaDue’s second goal of the season, just before the halfway mark of the third period, lifted the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues in an afternoon game on Monday at Staples Center.

It was Kings’ goalie Jonathan Quick’s 302nd career win, moving him into fourth place all-time among American-born goalies in NHL history, moving past Mike Richter. Quick had 33 saves in the game.

Blues’ goalie Jordan Binnington had 25 saves in losing for the first time in regulation in his brief NHL career. Binnington is now 4-1-1.

The Blues jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead on goals by Mackenzie MacEachern, his first NHL career goal, and Oskar Sundqvist, but Tyler Tofolli quickly cut the Blues lead to 2-1 shortly before the end of the first period. Drew Doughty tied the game on a five-on-three power play in the second, before Anze Kopitar gave Los Angeles the lead after two.

Ryan O’Reilly scored on the power play in the third to tie the game up for St. Louis, but LaDue’s goal gave the Kings the eventual win.

The Blues, now 20-21-5 on the year, continue their road trip Wednesday at Anaheim to play the Ducks. Face-off time is set for 9 p.m., and will be the team’s last game until after the All-Star break.

Article continues after sponsor message

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic 77, Steeleville 40

St. Louis Christian 58, Granite City 47

East St. Louis 59, Teutopolis 46

Alton 75, St. Louis Soldan International Studies 71

GIRLS BASKETBALL

45TH ANNUAL CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

FIRST ROUND

Jacksonville Routt Catholic 63, Father McGivney Catholic 35

Metro-East Lutheran 54, Granite City 49

Marquette Catholic 54, White Hall North Greene 24

Lebanon 46, Nokomis 20

Quincy Notre Dame 57, Hardin Calhoun 33

Winchester West Central 61, Roxana 14

Jersey 59, Greenfield 42

Carrollton 61, Mascoutah 26

REGULAR SEASON

Lincoln Prep 56, East St. Louis 41

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Los Angeles Kings 4, St. Louis Blues 3

More like this: