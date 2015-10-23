GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

BELLEVILLE WEST 25-25, ALTON 10-15: Belleville West forged a three-way tie for the Southwestern Conference championship Thursday with a 25-10, 25-15 win over Alton in Belleville.

The Maroons, Edwardsville and O'Fallon all finished SWC play with 6-1 records.

The win put West at 32-3 overall; the Redbirds finished the regular season at 21-12-1.

ROXANA 25-18-25, GILLESPIE 13-25-20: Roxana celebrated its Senior Night Thursday with a 25-13, 18-25, 25-20 South Central Conference win over Gillespie at Milazzo Gym.

Among the seniors being honored, Kara Meyer led the Shells with nine kills, a block and 15 digs, with Keely Reardon adding nine digs, Katie Herndon five digs and Jordan diPaolo one kill.

Niah Bevolo added 10 points from serve with an ace, 13 assists and five digs; Taylor Westfall had two aces and four kills; Braeden Lackey had nine kills, two aces and five digs; and Brittany Alexander had nine assists and 10 points.

The Shells enter the IHSA Class 3A volleyball playoffs next week.

MARQUETTE 25-25, MADISON 16-10: Marquette won its regular-season finale at home against Madison Thursday, the Explorers scoring a 25-16, 25-10 win in a match that was moved to Marquette's gym from Madison.

Marissa Nosco had 12 points from serve with nine aces and also had 20 assists to lead the Explorers (16-10), with Anna Daughtery and Karoline Lauritzen each adding five kills and Laura Hamilton 12 digs.

Marquette will play next week at the IHSA Class 2A Carlinville Regional.

