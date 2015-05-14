BASEBALL

SALEM 4, ALTON 3: Salem scored twice in the first and third to hold off Alton 4-3 in a non-conference game in Salem Wednesday afternoon.

The Redbirds tied the game in the third but the Wildcats bounced right back with two runs of their own. Alton scored again in the sixth but could not push the tying run across.

Matt Hopkins was 2-for-3 for the Redbirds with a run scored, Jacob Skrabacz 2-for-3 with a RBI, Steven Pattan 2-for-3, Jacob Kanallakan 1-for-3 with a RBI and Drake Hampton and Derrick Allen each had runs scored.

Ben Cusac took the loss, tossing 5.2 innings and giving up no earned runs and six hits while striking out four.

MARQUETTE 3, VIANNEY 2: All the scoring in the Marquette-Vianney game took place in the fifth inning, but the Explorers scored one more run and defeated the Golden Griffins 3-2 at Lloyd Hopkins Field.

Jacob Eggering went 2-for-3 for Marquette with a double and all three RBIs, with Zach Weinman, Liam Maher and Nick Messinger scoring. Danny Holtz also doubled for the Explorers.

Max Goepel gave up an earned run and six hits while dismissing two by strikeout in getting the win.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 3, BUNKER HILL 0: Hardin-Calhoun scored once in the first and twice in the second and downed Bunker Hill 3-0 in a non-conference tilt in Hardin Wednesday.

Brandon Fraley was 2-for-4 for the Warriors, who went to 24-7 on the year; Mitch Bick and Wes Klocke were both 1-for-3 and Pat Snyders was 1-for-2.

Fraley gave up just two hits and struck out 14 to get the win.

CARROLLTON 11, CAHOKIA 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Carrollton scored in every inning as the Hawks rolled to an 11-0, 4.5-inning win over visiting Cahokia Wednesday.

Luke Palan was 2-for-2 for the Hawks with a RBI and two runs scored; Cole Brannan was 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored, Alex Bowker was 2-for-2 with two runs scored, Tyler Barnett was 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Kolton Bottom and Blake Struble were both 1-for-3 with a run scored and Jacob Smith was 1-for-2 with a triple and a RBI.

Smith scattered two hits and fanned six in getting the win.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, MASCOUTAH 4: Civic Memorial scored three times each in the fifth and sixth innings and held off Mascoutah 6-4 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Bethalto Sports Complex Wednesday.

The Eagles had spotted the Indians a 2-0 lead in the second before grabbing the lead in the fifth. The win moved CM into a tie for the MVC lead with Highland, who downed Waterloo 4-1 Wednesday; both teams are at 6-3 with a game left. CM went to 17-13 overall with their eighth win in a row and 13th in their last 15 games following a 0-5 start.

Caleb Buhs led the way for the Eagles with a 1-for-3 day that included a triple and four RBIs; Brandon Hampton was 2-for-3, Devin Daniels 1-for-3 with a double and a RBI and Tyler Andrus was 1-for-3 with a double.

Zac Cato got the win for the Eagles, throwing 6.1 innings and giving up two earned runs and five hits while striking out four; John Whitworth got the save for CM.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4, VANDALIA 0: Piasa Southwestern scored once in the fifth to break up a scoreless tie and brought home three more runs in the sixth to take a 4-0 win over Vandalia on the road Wednesday.

Andrew Fry had a double, a RBI and a run scored to lead the Piasa Birds, while Zack Seymour was 3-for-4 with a RBI and Blake Lawson had a double and run scored. Collin Baumgartner and and Cody Roberts also had runs scored for the Birds.

Baumgartner gave up three hits and struck out three in blanking the Vandals.

TRIAD 5, JERSEY 4: Triad handed Jersey a 5-4 loss in Troy Wednesday afternoon to essentially knock the Panthers out of the Mississippi Valley Conference race.

Jacob Witt went 2-for-4 for the Panthers with a run scored, while Chace Tallman was 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored, Hunter Bryant was 2-for-3, Kellyun Manning and Dylan Wilfong had RBIs and Drake Kanallakan and Jake Varble each had runs scored.

Levi Staples took the loss, going 5.1 innings and giving up an earned run on nine hits and striking out four.

SOFTBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 9, MARQUETTE 1: A six-run sixth inning was enough to give Belleville East a 9-1 non-conference win over Marquette in Belleville Wednesday.

Sam Harshbarger had the Explorers' only run of the day; Emma Taylor was 2-for-3 for Marquette with a RBI and Kalie Buecker, Grace Frost, Meghan Schorman and Miranda Schroeder each had hits.

Schorman took the loss, going 5.1 innings and giving up two earned runs on five hits while fanning three.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 10, LITCHFIELD 1: Tori Beachum struck out 11 and gave up an earned run on three hits as East Alton-Wood River defeated Litchfield 10-1 on the road Wednesday.

A five-run fourth helped push the Oilers home.

Courtney Beneke was 2-for-3 for EA-WR with a run scored, Peyton Young went 2-for-4 with a run scored, Haley Shewmake was 1-for-1 with three runs scored, Beachum was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Carly Campbell was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Rebecca Null was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

The Oilers went to 15-19 on the season with the win.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 6, BUNKER HILL 0: Emma Baalman was 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored as Hardin-Calhoun blanked Bunker Hill 6-0 in a non-conference clash Wednesday.

The Warriors had four runs in the third to run out winners.

Becca Oswald was 3-for-4 for Calhoun with a triple, Grace Baalman was 1-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, Junie Zirklebach was 3-for-4 with a RBI, Madison Lehr had a run scored and Sara Brodbeck had a RBI.

Grace Baalman scattered three Minutemaid hits and struck out 14 in getting the win.

MASCOUTAH 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 4: Civic Memorial dropped its 11th in a row in a 5-4 Mississippi Valley Conference loss to Mascoutah on the road Wednesday.

The Eagles fell to 6-17 overall, 1-8 in the MVC with the loss.

JERSEY 9, TRIAD 7: Jersey scored six runs in the second and went on to knock off Triad 9-7 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game in Jerseyville Wednesday.

Libby Muenstermann had a 4-for-4 day for the Panthers with a double, RBI and run scored, while sister Bethany went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Ellie Tonsor was 2-for-4 with a double and triple, a RBI and two runs scored, Ashleigh Trochuck was 3-for-4 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored, Peyton Tisdale was 1-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored, Mackenzie Thurston had a hit, RBI and run scored and Maggie Collins and Caitlin Connell each had hits.

Bethany Muenstermann got the win, giving up five earned runs and 10 hits while striking out three.

ROXANA 3, GREENVILLE 2: Hannah Rexford gave up an earned run and seven hits while dismissing seven via strikeout as Roxana squeezed out a 3-2 home win over Greenville Wednesday.

Rexford was also 2-for-3 with a triple, a RBI and two runs scored at bat in the win; sister Elizabeth Rexford was 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Shells while Lindsey Scroggins was 1-for-2 with a run scored.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 12, VANDALIA 0 (6 INNINGS): Piasa Southwestern scored in every inning from the third inning on to defeat Vandalia 12-0 in six innings on the road Wednesday.

Ashlyn Ringhausen was 3-for-5 with a home run and two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Piasa Birds; Rachel Baldwin was 3-for-4 with a homer, a RBI and two runs scored, Meghan Peuterbaugh was 2-for-4, Bailee Stahl was 1-for-4 with a homer, a RBI and run scored, Shelby Salzman was 1-for-4 with a RBI and run scored and Reagan Rinacke was 3-for-4 with a RBI and three runs scored.

