GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ALTON 25-25, CAHOKIA 9-11: Jada Green had six kills as Alton swept Cahokia 25-9, 25-11 in a non-conference match Monday night.

Savannah Fisher had nine points on serve and Kassie Funke had seven in the Redbird win.

The Redbirds travel to East St. Louis in a Southwestern Conference match Thursday.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-21-25, ROXANA 18-25-11: Roxana traveled to Civic Memorial for an old-school area rivalry match Monday night, which the Eagles won 25-18, 21-25, 25-11.

Niah Bevolo had 14 assists and five digs for the Shells, with Taylor Jackson adding four kills and a block, Keely Reardon three digs and six points from serve, Kara Meyer seven kills, 10 digs and a block, Brittany Alexander seven assists, Abby Palen three kills, Katie Herndon three digs and Braeden Lackey eight kills, 10 digs, two aces and a block.

The Shells fell to 5-10 on the season, while the Eagles went to 7-2. The seven wins surpassed the Eagles' win total for 2014.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, CARROLLTON 11-10: Hardin-Calhoun remained unbeaten on the season with a 25-11, 25-10 win over rival Carrollton Monday night.

Emma Baalman led the way for the Warriors with nine kills, two aces, four digs, two blocks and two points on serve, with Kassidy Klocke adding four kills, five blocks and four points, Sydney White 18 assists, two blocks, two digs and nine points, Grace Baalman eight kills and seven points, Abby Baalman 10 points and Brooke Carney two blocks.

The Warriors went to 10-0 overall, 3-0 in the Western Illinois Valley Conference.

MARQUETTE 25-25, LEBANON 19-22: Anna Daughtery and Brittany Pace each had four kills as Marquette defeated Lebanon 25-19, 25-22 on the road Monday.

Marissa Nosco and Andria Pace each had two paces, while Laura Hamilton and Katie Gierer each had 11 digs, Nosco 10 assists, Michelle Cameron and Brittany Pace five blocks each and Kate Cogan, Andria Pace and Nosco six points each on serve.

The Explorers went to 8-6 on the year with the win.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 25-25, JERSEY 15-20: Madison Greeling had nine kills, two blocks and 10 digs as Piasa Southwestern swept Jersey 25-15, 25-20 in a non-conference match Monday evening.

Karlie Green added 10 points for the Piasa Birds, with Stephanie Korte adding eight points and 13 assists and Sam Burns seven points and 12 digs.

Mackenzie Thurston led the Panthers with seven points, three aces and six kills, with Hannah Green adding three poitns and five kills and Kate Walsh 11 assists.

Southwestern went to 8-3 on the season with the win, while Jersey fell to 8-5. The Piasa Birds host Carlinville Wednesday.

BOYS SOCCER

ALTON 10, HAZELWOOD EAST 0: Alton got four goals from Eric Ferenbach as the Redbirds romped to a 10-0 win over Hazelwood East in their opening match of the McCluer Tournament in north St. Louis County Monday.

The match was declared official at halftime by the mercy rule used in Missouri.

C.J. Nasello, Nick Hatfield, Stephen Ngyuen, Brandon Burklund, Tyler Stevenson and Logan Clark also scored for the Redbirds.

JERSEY 10, CARLINVILLE 0: Alex Goldacker scored three times and Chase Tallman had two goals as Jersey ran riot over Carlinville in a 10-0 non-conference in on the road Monday.

The Panthers also got goals from Alan Wendell, Dylan Marshall and Jake Ridenhour in the win.

Zac Ridenhour recorded his seventh clean sheet in the Panthers' eight matches so far this season.

TRIAD 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: Two Triad goals in the second half proved to be decisive as the Knights held off a game Civic Memorial side 4-2 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match Monday.

Ryan Little, on a penalty kick in the 37th minute, and Trevor Paynik, in the 75th minute, had the Eagle goals. The two sides traded penalties late in the first half to give Triad a 2-1 lead before the Knights' two second-half goals put it away.

The Eagles fell to 1-9 on the season; Triad went to 4-4-1.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4, VALMEYER 0: Four different Oilers scored as East Alton-Wood River defeated Valmeyer 4-0 at Wood River Soccer Park Monday.

Zac Lafferty, David Barrett, Jordan Schmigdal and Josh Turner goaled for EA-WR on the evening; the Oilers went to 5-2-1 on the year with the win.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1, CARLYLE 0 (SHOOTOUT): Metro East Lutheran and Carlyle ended play in a scoreless draw at Edwardsville Monday before the Knights won a shootout over the Indians 4-2 to take the win.

Richard Jones, Joseph Babcock, Nathan Partelow and Kedric Norwood all scored in the shootout for MEL, while Reed Harmon turned back three Carlyle shots to give the Knights the win.

MEL went to 6-4 on the season with the win.

GIRLS GOLF

O'FALLON 189, ALTON 205: O'Fallon's Emily Marrs had a 7-over 43 on the par-36 Rolling Hills course to take medalist honors as the Panthers defeated Alton 189-205 in a Southwestern Conference girls golf meet Monday.

The Redbirds' Morgan Bemis led her team with an 8-over 44, with Annie Maynard shooting 50, Paige Wittman 54 and Aliana Kottabi 57.

The Panthers also had a 44 from Brooke Boatman, a 49 from Natalie Fix and a 53 from Alyssa McMinn.

MARQUETTE 186, CIVIC MEMORIAL 213: Carlee Cronin's 5-over 41 was good enough for the day's medalist honors as Marquette downed Civic Memorial 186-213 in a non-conference meet at par-36 Rock Springs Golf Course Monday.

Ellie Kane added a 45 for the Explorers, with Madi Conners shooting 49 and Claire Dalton 51.

Sara Gwilliam had an 8-over 44 to lead the Eagles, with Carmen Phillips shooting a 50, Izzy Roberts a 58 and Reagan Walters a 61.

EDWARDSVILLE 173, HIGHLAND 192: Samantha Doak and Kayla Weinacht both had 6-over 42s as Edwardsville defeated Highland 173-192 in a non-conference match at the par-36 Highland Golf Course Monday.

Eryn Coppersmith fired a 44 for the Tigers, while Addy Zellar and Megan Quick both had 45s.

The Bulldogs' Allison Young also had a 42 to share medalist honors with Doak and Weinacht, with Rece Portell firing a 43, Kayla Davis a 52 and Caitlyn Lammers a 55.

BOYS GOLF

ALTON 177, JERSEY 197: Max Hunter's 6-over 41 earned him medalist honors on the day as Alton defeated Jersey 177-197 in a non-conference meet at par-35 Rock Spring Golf Course Monday.

Austin Erthal and Tysen Barton each had 45s for the Redbirds and Sam Ballard had a 46.

