BASEBALL

ALTON 12, EAST ST. LOUIS 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Alton scored in every inning and made short work of East St. Louis 12-0 in 4.5 innings in a Southwestern Conference game at Lloyd Hopkins Field Tuesday.

Drake Hampton led the Redbirds with a 4-for-4 day at bat, including a triple, a RBI and two runs scored; Bryan Hudson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Derrick Allen 3-for-3 with a double, RBI and four runs scored, Aaron Bonnell 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and a run scored, Matt Hopkins 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and run scored, Jacob Skrabacz 1-for-2 with a RBI, Carlos Anderson had two runs scored and and Steven Pattan had a run scored.

Nick Cauley went all five innings for the win, giving up a hit and striking out nine.

MARQUETTE 4, STAUNTON 1: Marquette scored three times in the third and went on to defeat Staunton 4-1 on the road Tuesday.

Danny Holtz was 1-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, Liam Maher was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored and Nate Siener and Jacob File each had RBIs for the Explorers.

John Hughes went the distance for Marquette, giving up no earned runs and scattering four hits while fanning seven.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1, GREENVILLE 0: A RBI single from Zack Seymour in the fifth was the only run of the game, and it gave Piasa Southwestern a key 1-0 South Central Conference win over Greenville in Brighton Tuesday afternoon.

Seymour's single drove in Collin Baumgartner with the game-winning run; he was 3-for-3 for the day with a RBI. Baumgartner was 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored and Jacob Ritzhaupt was 2-for-3.

Spencer Heineman got the win, retiring the first 14 batters he faced and gave up three hits while striking out five.

Southwester moved to 22-8 on the season, 7-0 in the league with two games left against Vandalia today and Gillespie Friday. The Comets fell to 18-10 overall and 7-1 in the SCC with a game left against Roxana.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 12, CARLINVILLE 2 (6 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun had a seven-run third inning as the Warriors went on to defeat Carlinville 12-2 in six innings Tuesday.

Mitch Bick led the way with a 3-for-4 day with a home run and three RBIs for Calhoun, while Austin Gerson was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Brandon Fraley was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Trevor Bick was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Austin Laing was 1-for-4 with a double.

Mitch Bick got the win for the Warriors, tossing all six innings and not giving up an earned run while scattering two hits and striking out 15.

ROXANA 8, VANDALIA 1: Roxana scored four in the first and two more in the second to down Vandalia 8-1 in a South Central Conference game at Vandalia Tuesday.

Randy Skiff had the big bat for the Shells on the day, going 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored; Josh Rudd was 1-for-3 with a run scored, while Chance Foss, Logan Reardon, Adam Moore, Blake Vandiver and Tanner Davis all scored and Austin Presley had two RBIs. Seth Chester, Moore and Davis had solo RBIs.

Davis threw three innings for the win, giving up an earned run and two hits while striking out three.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 13, EAST ST. LOUIS 0 (5 INNINGS): Savannah Fisher went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored as Alton defeated East St. Louis 13-0 in five innings in a Southwestern Conference game at East St. Louis Tuesday.

Bronte Fencel was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored for the Redbirds, with Katelyn Presley going 1-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored, Taylor Herrin 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Rachel McCoy 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored and Sydney Hardman 1-for-1 with two RBIs. Alicia Goewey and Miranda Hudson had RBIs while Goewey and Brittany Roady had runs scored and Hudson scored twice.

Herrin went four innings for the win, giving up two hits and striking out six.

EDWARDSVILLE 13, GRANITE CITY 0 (4.5 INNINGS): A seven-run first was all Edwardsville needed to blank Granite City 13-0 in 4.5 innings at the District 7 complex Tuesday.

Kallen Loveless, Hayli Green, Jordan Corby, Ari Arnold and MacKenzie Marshall all had doubles for the Tigers, while Megan Radae and Taryn Brown tripled. Torrie Kruse had three RBIs, with Green, Radae and Brown had two RBIs. Corby, Rachel Anderson, Marshall and Katelyn Bobrowski each had solo RBIs.

Loveless went three innings for the win, giving up two hits and striking out four Warriors. Allison Loehr and Jordan Garella each pitched an inning for EHS.

STAUNTON 2, MARQUETTE 1 (9 INNINGS): Staunton scored in the bottom of the ninth to upend Marquette 2-1 in Staunton Tuesday evening.

The Explorers took a 1-0 lead with a run in the fourth, but the Bulldogs tied it in the sixth to force extra innings.

Kalie Buecker was 1-for-4 with a run scored for Marquette, with Miranda Schroder 1-for-3 with a RBI, Meghan Schorman 1-for-4 and Emma Taylor 1-for-4.

Schorman pitched 8.1 innings for the Explorers, giving up two earned runs and five hits while dismissing nine by strikeout.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 9, HILLSBORO 0: Tori Beachum struck out 16 batters as East Alton-Wood River blanked Hillsboro 9-0 in a non-conference clash on the road Tuesday.

Beachum also went 1-for-2 with a RBI and a run scored from the plate; Haley Shewmake was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Emme Flanagan was 1-for-3 with two runs scored, Carly Campbell was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs, Kari Westbrook had two RBIs, Katie Hall had a RBI, Peyton Young had a RBI and a run scored and Courtney Beneke, Marina Holmes and Rebecca Null each had a run scored.

Beachum scattered three hits in getting the win.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 10, CARLINVILLE 0 (6 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun scored four times in the second on their way to a 10-0, six-inning win over Carlinville on the road Tuesday.

Grace Baalman no-hit the Cavaliers while striking out 13; she also hit a three-run homer in the second.

Sara Brodbeck was 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs on the day, while Emma Baalman was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Mary Margherio doubled for the Warriors.

Calhoun went to 25-4 on the season with the win.

JERSEY 5, HIGHLAND 3: Jersey scored three in the first and two in the fifth to hold off Highland 5-3 in a Mississippi Valley Conference clash at Highland Tuesday.

Caitlin Connell had a 2-for-4 day at the plate with a double, triple, two RBIs and a run scored for the Panthers, while Bethany and Libby Muenstermann each went 2-for-4 with Libby Muenstermann adding a RBI. Mackenzie Thurston was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Ashleigh Trochuck was 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Bethany Muenstermann gave up no earned runs and two hits while striking out one in getting the win.

GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 4, CARROLLTON 3: Katelyn Dunlap and Maddie Struble each had three hits for Carrollton, but it wasn't enough as Griggsville-Perry nipped the Hawks 4-3 Tuesday.

Struble also had two RBIs for Carrollton.

GREENVILLE 16, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4 (5 INNINGS): Greenville scored 16 times on 15 hits as the Comets upended Piasa Southwestern 16-4 in five innings Tuesday.

Haley Edwards had a double for the Piasa Birds in the loss.

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

CIVIC MEMORIAL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

MARQUETTE 8, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Adrianna Schindler scored twice in the first 10 minutes, including a goal just 20 seconds in, as Marquette eliminated East Alton-Wood River 8-0 in the IHSA Class 1A Civic Memorial Regional at Bethalto Tuesday.

Amanda Murray and Lauren Walsh added first-half goals for the Explorers, while

Rachael Grimaud scored twice and Kate Sanfillippo and Taylor Aguirre in the second half.

The Explorers outshot the Oilers 33-0 and advanced to Friday's regional final against the host Eagles. Lauren Fischer and Sonorah Eldred shared the clean sheet for Marquette.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, ROXANA 0: Cassie Hall scored twice as Civic Memorial defeated Roxana 5-0 to advance to the final of their own IHSA Class 1A regional at Bethalto Sports Complex Tuesday.

The Eagles will meet Marquette at 4:30 p.m. Friday for the regional title, with the winner advancing to next week's Columbia Sectional.

Kaylynn St. Peters opened the scoring in the ninth minute and Andra Myers and Katie Kappler added insurance goals for CM.

REGULAR SEASON

O'FALLON 3, EDWARDSVILLE 1: Mallory Mushill scored in the first half but a pair of second-half goals handed Edwardsville a 3-1 Southwestern Conference loss to O'Fallon on the road Tuesday.

Lauren Pritchard assisted on the Mushill goal. Panther goals came from Gabby Goerke, Sam Stutsman and Andrea Weiman.

Lauren Serfas had seven saves for the Tigers, who finished the regular season 15-4-2 overall, 3-2-1 in the SWC; the Panthers went to 9-6-5 overall, 3-2-1 in the league.

BOYS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE 9, BELLEVILLE WEST: Edwardsville had no trouble sweeping Belleville West, taking a 9-0 Southwestern Conference win at Belleville Tuesday.

Erik Weiler, Alex Gray, Joe Mezo, Kyle Carson, Carson Ware and Jon Koons all won their singles matches, with the doubles teams of Koons and Gray, Mezo and Carson and Weiler and Ware scored wins.

The Tigers ran their dual-match record to 6-0 in the SWC. They travel to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin for a 4 p.m. meet today, then host the SWC Championship Friday and Saturday. Doubles competition begins at 1 p.m. Friday, with the singles portion of the tournament commencing at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, ALTON 11-14: Edwardsville bounced back from a three-game loss to Vianney Monday with a 25-11, 25-14 Southwestern Conference win over Alton at AHS Tuesday.

The Tigers took their record to 22-5 overall and 9-0 in the SWC. They finish out the regular-season portion of the schedule with a pair of league matches, hosting East St. Louis at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and hosting Belleville West next week.

Heavy rains most of Monday morning caused the postponement or cancellation of a number of baseball and softball games in the Riverbender area.

The Alton boys tennis team, however, was able to play their scheduled meet at Belleville West, with the Maroons taking a 5-4 win in the Southwestern Conference contest.

Carl Stradel, Kain Henson and Jackson Scheiter all won their singles matches, while Stradel and Drew Hays took their doubles match.

The Redbirds fell to 4-14 overall and 2-5 in the SWC; they travel to Illinois State in Normal for a triangular meet with Normal University High and Normal West Tuesday.

Here is a look at the weekend competition in the Riverbend area:

FRIDAY

SOFTBALL

ROCKRIDGE 8, CARROLLTON 7 (9 INNINGS): Rockridge of Taylor Ridge kept coming up with answers to Carrollton's scoring innings, then scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to defeat the Hawks 8-7 in the Quincy Notre Dame cluster Friday evening.

Kenlie Henson led the Hawk attack with a three-hit, two-RBI day while Maddie Struble doubled twice and had a RBI.

Emmie Struble took the loss for Carrollton, giving up six earned runs on nine hits and struck out seven.

The Hawks fell to 22-4 on the year.

GIRLS SOCCER

LITCHFIELD 9, JERSEY 2: Robyn Johnson scored twice for Jersey, but the Panthers dropped a 9-2 decision to Litchfield on the road Friday evening.

“I made some decisions tonight that, quite simply, backfired on me,” said Panther coach Brad Kimble. “We have been having some success with a defensive team shape. We started in that shape tonight, but Litchfield was able to break through fairly early. So I made the decision to move into a more offensive shape to hopefully create more opportunities.

“It did not work. The girls played hard and the score is more of a reflection on me, no them.”

Johnson scored on a penalty kick in the 33rd minute and again in the 45th minute.

Litchfield outshot Jersey 24-6 and had eight corner kicks to Jersey's two.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

CARROLLTON 5-11, SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN 2-2: Carrollton managed to beat the rain that hit the area Saturday, sweeping a doubleheader from Springfield Lutheran 5-2 and 11-2 at home.

Blake Struble led the Hawks in the opener with a 2-for-3 day with a double and two RBIs, while Luke Palan was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and Alex Bowker was 1-for-2 with a RBI and a run scored. Cole Brannan went the distance for the win, giving up two runs on two hits and striking out 12.

Palan led the way in the nightcap for Carrollton, going 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored, with Brannan going 1-for-5 with a double and a run scored, Bowker 1-for-3 with a double, Jacob Smith 1-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored and Jerrett Smith 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored.

Struble got the win in the nightcap, going the distance while giving up an earned run on six hits and striking out six.

WATERLOO 17, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3 (5 INNINGS); ALTON 11, TRENTON WESCLIN 10; WATERLOO 12, ALTON 0 (5 INNINGS): Waterloo remained undefeated on the season by defeating both East Alton-Wood River and Alton in the Alton Round Robin Tournament Saturday.

The tournament was changed to a bracket format due to the severe storms that swept through the area over the weekend. A third-place game was not played due to the weather.

The Bulldogs made short work of the Oilers first; Peyton Young was the star of the game for the Oilers, getting all three RBIs for EA-WR. Young doubled in her effort. Morgan Moxey took the loss for the Oilers.

The Redbirds had to come off the deck to eliminate the Warriors in the other semifinal, bouncing back from 8-1 down with seven runs in the sixth and, after Wesclin regained the lead in the seventh, scored three times in the bottom of the seventh for the win. Savannah Fisher went 1-for-5 for the Redbirds with two RBIs and run scored, Bronte Fencel was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Shannon Jackson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored and Miranda Hudson was 1-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored.

Brittany Roady went the distance for the win, striking out three and giving up five earned runs.

In the final, the Bulldogs got out to an 8-0 lead early and scored in every inning to defeat Alton. Taylor Herrin, Jackson and Rachel McCoy had hits for Alton; Sydney Hartman took the loss for the Redbirds.

BIGGSVILLE 2, MARQUETTE 1; MARQUETTE 13, PITTSFIELD 1 (4 INNINGS): Marquette split a pair of games in a cluster at Quincy Notre Dame Saturday, falling to Biggsville 2-1 but routing Pittsfield 13-1 in a game shortened to four innings.

Against Biggsville, Meghan Schorman gave up just one hit but the Explorers committed four errors behind her; Schorman struck out 14 in going the distance.

Schorman went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored, while Megan Wittch was 2-for-3 with a double. Sam Harshbarger and Megan McClard also had hits for Marquette.

Against Pittsfield, the Explorers scored nine times in the fourth to take the win. Schorman was 2-for-3 with a triple, four RBIs and a run scored, while Tess Eberlin was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Grace Frost was 1-for-2 with two runs scored, Wittich was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Carly Schaber was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Wittch took the win, giving up a hit and an earned run while fanning four.

GIRLS SOCCER

MARQUETTE 1, GRANITE CITY 1 (DRAW): Lauren Schmickley experienced both sides of soccer Saturday, scoring an own goal for Granite City in the 64th minute, then scoring herself in the 66th minute as Marquette and the Warriors battled to a 1-1 draw at Granite City's Gene Baker Field.

Schmickley's own goal came on a clearing attempt in the Explorer end following a corner kick, the ball bouncing off her foot and into the goal. She then made up for the miscue by firing a drive past Warrior goalkeeper Gabbie Hartin two minutes later to draw Marquette level.

The Explorers went to 11-5-3 on the year and will take on East Alton-Wood River in a first-round IHSA Class 1A Civic Memorial Regional match Tuesday; the Warriors will meet Alton in a IHSA Class 3A Edwardsville Regional semifinal match May 19.

BOYS TENNIS

REDBIRDS GO WINLESS AT DUNLAP QUAD: Alton's boys tennis team traveled to a quad meet in Dunlap and came away winless on the day.

The Redbirds fell to Urbana University High 3-2, Lemont 3-2 and host Dunlap 5-0.

AHS, now 4-13 on the year in duals, travel to Belleville West for a Southwestern Conference meet Monday.

EDWARDSVILLE TAKES THIRD AT NAPERVALLEY: Edwardsville's boys tennis team took part in the NaperValley Invitational in suburban Chicago over the weekend and finished in third place with 33 points, trailing only champion Loyola Academy, who had 42 points, and Downers Grove South, who had 40. Naperville North finished fourth with 32 points and Naperville Central was fifth with 29.

Erik Weller finished second in No. 1 singles, falling to Bill Zhang of Naperville Central in the final; the doubles team of Jon Koons and Alex Gray reached the final of their competition, while Joe Mezo and Rohan Pisarody lost in the quarterfinals of their competition.

