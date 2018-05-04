WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

ALTON 8, McCLUER NORTH 4: Alton and McCluer North traded four-run innings at the start of the game, but the Redbirds took the lead in the top of the third and never looked back as they took an 8-4 win over the Stars in Florrisant, Mo., Wednesday to take their mark to 12-12 on the season; the Stars fell to 14-5 for the year.

Mikey Hampton had a 2-for-4 day with a run scored for the Redbirds, with Ben Mossman 1-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored, Simon Ngyuen 1-for-4 with a double and RBI and Adam Stilts 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored; the Redbirds took advantage of 11 walks issued by Stars pitching on the day.

Coke Akal got the win for AHS, who hosts Webster Groves for a 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.

NEW BERLIN 9, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 6: A five-run fifth for New Berlin helped paced them to a 9-6 win over Marquette Catholic in New Berlin Wednesday evening; Marquette fell to 15-7 on the year.

Jayce Maag went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored for MCHS; Kyle Begnel was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Garrett Weiner 1-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored and Ethan Kopsie added a hit for Marquette. Nick Hemann took the loss despite striking out six.

The Explorers host East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. today and Pleasant Plains at 10 a.m. Saturday; both games are at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 10, EAST ST. LOUIS 1: Metro East Lutheran scored nine times in the first two innings to take a 10-1 win over East St. Louis at Martin Luther Field Wednesday; the win put the Knights at 2-9 on the year.

Brendan Steinmeyer was 1-for-3 with an RBI, Steven Kienle 1-for-1, Eli Jacobs 1-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Erik Broekemeier 1-for-4 with an RBI and Darion Brooks 1-for-3 with three RBIs to highlight MEL's offense on the day. Zach Keplar got the win, fanning nine Flyers.

MEL hosts Roxana at 4:30 p.m. May 10.

GRANITE CITY 2, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: Granite City scored the only runs of the game in the top of the sixth as the Warriors downed Belleville West in Belleville Wednesday afternoon; GCHS went to 10-15 on the year, 4-7 in the Southwestern Conference, while the Maroons fell to 6-19 overall, 2-9 in the league.

Mason Roehr had the big blow of the day as he went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, two RBIs and a run scored; his homer brought in Freddie Edwards. Cameron Hibbets (with a double), Cordele Mackin and Bennett Smallie also had hits for Granite. Hibbets struck out eight in getting the shuout win.

GCHS travels to Jersey for a 4:15 p.m. game today.

CARLINVILLE 13, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3 (4.5 INNINGS): Carlinville pitching held East Alton-Wood River to four hits while the Cavaliers scored eight times in the first as they defeated the Oilers 13-3 in four-and-a-half innings in Carlinville Wednesday.

Hunter Hall was 1-for-1 with an RBI and run scored for EAWR, with Tyler Hamby 1-for-2 with an RBI, Jared Liley 1-for-2 and Jake Wells 1-for-2 with an RBI; Ashton Murray and Lucas Westbrook had the other runs scored for the Oilers. Hall took the loss for the Oilers.

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7, COLLINSVILLE 0: Meghan Schorman threw a no-hitter Wednesday against Collinsville as the Explorers took a 7-0 win at Gordon Moore Park to go to 25-1 on the year, while the Kahoks fell to 17-9.

Emma Nicholson was 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Explorers, with Schorman 2-for-3 with an RBI, Grace Frost 1-for-1 with a double and RIB, Kyra Green 1-for-2 with a double, Kiley Beth Kirchner 1-for-4 with an RBI and run scored and Taylor Whitehead 1-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Schorman dismissed 14 by strikeout in throwing the no-no.

Marquette next meets Illini West, Camp Point Central and Quincy Notre Dame in a cluster at QND beginning at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 10, JERSEY 3: Susan Buchanan was 3-for-4 with a double, homer, four RBIs and two runs scored as Civic Memorial defeated Jersey 10-3 in a Mississippi Valley Confernce tilt in Bethalto Wednesday; the Eagles went to 8-11 overall, 1-6 in the MVC while the Panthers fell to 8-15 overall, 1-6 in the league.

Cassie Reed was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for CM with Gracie Braun 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored, Jenna Christeson 2-for-3, Malena Wade 2-for-4 with a run scored, Kaitlynn Wrenn 2-for-3 with an RBI and Ally Hardy 1-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored. Jersey was led by Peyton Tisdale's 3-for-4, Lauren Rexing 2-for-3 with an RBI and Melissa Weishaupt 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Wrenn struck out three in getting the win while Shelby Koenig took the loss.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 4, ROXANA 0: Hardin-Calhoun scored all of their runs in the fourth as the Warriors blanked Roxana 4-0 in Roxana Wednesday to go to 23-4 on the season while the Shells fell to 10-15-1.

Sydney Baalman struck out 14 and gave up a hit to Reagan Stahlhut to get the win; Lucy Kallal and Holly Baalman each had a pair of hits while Ashleigh Presley had two RBIs for Calhoun. Phoebe Booher took the loss for Roxana.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 15, NORTH GREENE 1 (5 INNINGS): Bri Roloff, Megan Bailey, Molly Novack and Haley Edwards all had homers as Piasa Southwestern defeated North Greene 15-1 in five innings on the road Wednesday.

Sydney Baumgartner got the win for the Piasa Birds, striking out three, while Meagan Roberts took the loss for the Spartans.

CARLINVILLE 13, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2 (6 INNINGS): A seven-run sixth gave Carlinville a 13-2, six-inning win over East Alton-Wood River in Carlinville Wednesday.

Morgan Moxey had two hits for the Oilers, with Peyton Young, Kate Booten, Caitlyn LeMond and Taylor Murray also having hits for EAWR; LeMond and Murray had the two Oiler runs on the day.

