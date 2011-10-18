(ALTON,IL) – A new three-week sports conditioning and enhancement program for middle school, high school and college athletes is set to start Tuesday, November 29 in the Sports Medicine Gym at Saint Clare’s Hospital, 915 East Fifth Street. Physical Therapist Kelly Bogowith will lead the hour-long sessions each Tuesday and Thursday, beginning at 5 p.m.

“This program is especially designed for younger, competitive athletes who want to perform at optimum levels,” said Dr. Bogowith. “It’s the perfect way to train for the upcoming winter sports season.”

The goal of the training program is to help youth improve their competitive edge by increasing speed, agility, strength, explosiveness and endurance. In addition to improving athletic performance, supervised training classes and physical therapy of this kind can reduce or prevent athletic injuries.

Dr. Bogowith is a member of the National Strength and Conditioning Association and is a strength and conditioning coach for the Edwardsville YMCA’s competitive gymnastics team. She has a bachelor’s degree in exercise science, and a master’s and doctorate in physical therapy – all fromSaint LouisUniversity.

Because people will come into the class at different levels and different ages, training will be individualized as much as possible to help each person receive optimum benefits. Periodic testing will check individual progress.

The fee for the three-week program is $30. To register, call (618) 463-5171.

