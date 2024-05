SPORTS CALENDAR: Week of March 28-April 2 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MONDAY, MARCH 28 SPORT TIME HOME VISITORS LOCATION Girls Softball 4:15 PM Belleville East Civic Memorial Belleville East Girls Soccer 4:00 PM 6:00 PM Oiler Soccer Classic EAWR Roxana Mascoutah Jersey Wood River Skate Park Girls Softball 4:15 PM East Alton-Wood River Breese Central EAWR Boys Baseball 4:15 PM East Alton-Wood River Columbia EAWR Girls Soccer 4:00 PM Cor Jesu Academy Edwardsville Cor Jesu Academy Girls Track & Field 4:00 PM Alton Triangular Edwardsville, Collinsville Alton High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Bunker Hill Jersey Bunker Hill HS Boys Tennis 4:00 PM Roxana Marquette RHS Boys Baseball 4:15 PM Metro East Gillespie MELHS Boys Tennis 4:00 PM Edwardsville (JV) Metro East EHS Boys Volleyball 6:30 PM Mehlville Metro East Mehlville HS Girls Softball 4:30 PM Metro East Gillespie MELHS Boys Baseball 1:00 PM Auburn Southwestern Auburn HS Girls Softball 4:30 PM Southwestern Brussels Southwestern HS TUESDAY, MARCH 29 Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Alton Freeport New Stadium, Opening Day Boys Tennis 3:30 PM O'Fallon Alton O'Fallon HS Girls Soccer 4:30 PM Alton O'Fallon Alton HS Boys Tennis 4:00 PM Civic Memorial Greenville CMHS Girls Softball 4:15 PM Litchfield Civic Memorial Litchfield HS Girls Track 4:15 PM Mascoutah Civic Memorial Mascoutah HS Girls Softball 4:30 PM Greenfield Carrollton Greenfield HS Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Greenfield Carrollton Greenfield HS Girls Soccer 4:00 PM Oiler Soccer Classic, Jersey Mascoutah Wood River Skate Park Girls Softball 4:30 PM Columbia East Alton-Wood River Columbia HS Boys Track & Field 4:00 PM East Alton-Wood River Highland, etc. EAWR Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Mater Dei East Alton-Wood River Mater Dei HS Boys Tennis 4:00 PM Granite City Triad Granite City HS Boys Track & Field 4:00 PM Belleville West Granite City Belleville West HS Boys Volleyball 5:30 PM O'Fallon Granite City O'Fallon HS Girls Softball 4:30 PM East St. Louis Granite City East St. Louis HS Boys Baseball 4:15 PM Edwardsville Collinsville EHS Sports Complex Boys Track & Field 4:00 PM Belleville West Edwardsville Belleville West HS Boys Volleyball 4:30 PM Belleville East Edwardsville Belleville East HS Girls Soccer 5:00 PM Edwardsville Belleville West EHS Sports Complex Girls Softball 4:30 PM Collinsville Edwardsville Collinsville HS Boys & Girls Track & Field 4:00 PM Waterloo, Freeburg Jersey Freeburg High School Track & Field 4:30 PM Litchfield Metro East, Marquette, Gillespie, Vandalia Litchfield High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Red Bud Metro East Red Bud HS Girls Soccer 4:30 PM Metro East Breese Central MELHS Girls Softball 5:00 PM Metro East Carlinville MELHS Track & Field 4:30 PM Gillespie Roxana, Pana Gillespie High School Boys Baseball 12:00 PM Roxana Pana Roxana HS Boys Tennis 4:30 PM Hillsboro Roxana Hillsboro HS Girls Softball 4:30 PM Roxana Staunton Roxana Park Softball Field Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Calhoun Pleasant Hill Calhoun HS Girls Softball 4:30 PM Calhoun Pleasant Hill Calhoun HS WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30 Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Alton Belleville East Alton High School Boys Track 4:00 PM Alton Alton Relays Alton High School Boys Baseball 4:15 PM Mater Dei Civic Memorial Mater Dei HS Girls Softball 4:15 PM Granite City Civic Memorial Granite City HS Girls Softball 4:30 PM East Alton-Wood River Mount Olive EAWR Boys Baseball 4:30 PM East Alton-Wood River Mount Olive EAWR Girls Track & Field 4:00 PM O'Fallon Granite City, Belleville West O'Fallon High School Boys Tennis 4:00 PM Edwardsville MICDS EHS Boys Tennis 4:00 PM Marquette Jersey LCCC Girls Softball 4:30 PM Roxana Jersey Roxana Park Softball Fields Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Marquette Columbia Gordon Moore Park Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Roxana Freeport Roxana Park Baseball Fields Boys Tennis 3:30 PM Collinsville Roxana Collinsville HS Boys Baseball 4:30 PM North Greene Southwestern North Greene HS Girls Softball 4:30 PM North Greene Southwestern North Greene HS Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Calhoun Staunton Calhoun HS THURSDAY, MARCH 31 Boys Volleyball 5:30 PM Alton Belleville West AHS Girls Soccer 4:30 PM Alton Althoff AHS Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Freeburg Civic Memorial Freeburg HS Girls Softball 4:30 PM Belleville East Alton Belleville East Girls Soccer 4:15 PM Triad Civic Memorial Triad HS Girls Softball 4:15 PM Marquette Civic Memorial Gordon Moore Park Girls Softball 4:30 PM Carrollton Greenfield Carrollton HS Boys & Girls Track 4:30 PM Carrollton Greenfield, etc. Carrollton HS Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Carrollton Greenfield Carrollton HS Girls Soccer 4:00 PM 6:00 PM Oiler Soccer Classic EAWR Mascoutah Jersey Roxana Wood River Skate Park Girls Softball 4:15 PM Dupo EAWR Dupo HS Boys Tennis 4:00 PM Granite City Greenville Granite City HS Girls Softball 4:30 PM Belleville West Granite City Belleville West HS Boys Baseball 4:30 PM East St. Louis Edwardsville JJ Kersee Center Boys Volleyball 4:30 PM Edwardsville O'Fallon EHS Girls Soccer 5:00 PM Edwardsville Gibault EHS Sports Complex Girls Softball 4:30 PM Edwardsville East St. Louis EHS Sports Complex Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Bunker Hill Marquette Bunker Hill HS Girls Soccer 5:00 PM Marquette O'Fallon Gordon Moore Park Boys Volleyball 6:00 PM Cape Girardeau Metro East Cape Girardeau Girls Softball 4:30 PM Metro East Southwestern MELHS Girls Softball 4:30 PM Metro East Southwestern MELHS Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Pleasant Hill Calhoun Pleasant Hill HS Girls Softball 4:30 PM Pleasant Hill Calhoun Pleasant Hill HS FRIDAY, APRIL 1 Girls Soccer TBA Parkway Central Showcase Alton, Marquette, Granite City Lou Fusz Soccer Complex -STL Girls Track 3:00 PM Lady Maroon Invitational Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City Belleville West High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Carrollton North Mac Carrollton HS Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Carrollton North Mac Carrollton HS Boys Track & Field 12:00 PM O'Fallon Relays Granite City, Edwardsville O'Fallon HS Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Kirkwood Edwardsville Kirkwood HS Boys Tennis 1:00 PM Edwardsville Alton, CM, Jersey, MELHS, etc. EHS, Tiger Invitational Boys Track & Field 4:00 PM Alton Invitational Jersey Alton High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Brussels Metro East Brussels HS Boys Volleyball 5:30 PM East St. Louis Metro East East St. Louis HS Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Jersey Roxana Schell Field Girls Softball 4:30 PM Roxana Litchfield Roxana Park Softball Field Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Hillsboro Southwestern Hillsboro HS Girls Softball 4:30 PM Hillsboro Southwestern Hillsboro HS Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Calhoun Knoxville Calhoun HS SATURDAY, APRIL 2 Boys Tennis 8:30 AM Edwardsville Alton CM, Jersey, MEHS, etc. EHS Tiger Invitational Girls Soccer TBA Parkway Central Showcase Alton, Marquette, Granite City Lou Fusz Soccer Complex -STL Boys Baseball 11:00 AM McCluer North Civic Memorial McCluer North HS Girls Soccer TBA Wood River Tournament (Rain) Wood River Skate Park Girls Softball 10:00, 12:00, 2:00 EAWR Tournament EAWR Triad Red Bud Triad Red Bud EAWR EAWR Boys Baseball 11:00 AM Freeburg East Alton-Wood River Freeburg HS Girls Softball 11:00 AM Granite City Roxana Granite City HS Boys Baseball 11:00 AM Edwardsville Parkway South EHS Sports Complex Boys Baseball 1:30 PM Edwardsville Naperville Central EHS Sports Complex Boys Volleyball 9:00 AM Vianney Invitational Edwardsville Vianney High School Boys Baseball 12:00 PM Jersey Rock Falls Schell Field Girls Softball 10:00 AM Southwestern & Rockfalls Jersey Southwestern Boys Baseball 11:00 AM Okwaville Marquette Okwaville Boys Tennis 10:00 AM Marquette Quincy, Althoff LCCC Boys & Girls Track 10:00 AM Greenville Invitational Marquette Greenville High School Boys Baseball 10:00 AM Greenville Metro East Greenville Boys Volleyball TBA Vianney Tournament Metro East Vianney High School Girls Softball 10:00 AM Metro East Bunker Hill MELHS Boys Baseball 11:00 AM Southwestern Routt Catholic Southwestern Boys Baseball 1:00 PM Southwestern Routt Catholic Southwestern Girls Softball 10:00 AM Southwestern Jersey Southwestern Girls Softball 1:30 PM Southwestern Rock Falls Southwestern Boys Baseball 11:00 AM Pittsfield Calhoun Pittsfield