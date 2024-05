SPORTS CALENDAR: Week of April 18-23 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MONDAY, APRIL 18 SPORT TIME HOME AWAY LOCATION Girls Softball 4:30 PM Calhoun Alton Hardin-Calhoun High School Boys Baseball 4:15 PM Highland Civic Memorial Highland High School Girls Soccer 5:30 PM Civic Memorial Jersey Bethalto Sports Complex Girls Softball 4:15 PM Civic Memorial Highland Bethalto Sports Complex Boys & Girls Track 3:30 PM Madison County Meet at Roxana High School Civic Memorial, East Alton Wood River, Jersey Roxana High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Carrollton Beardstown Carrollton High School Boys Tennis 4:00 PM Metro East East Alton-Wood River Metro East Lutheran High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM East Alton-Wood River Valmeyer East Alton-Wood River High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Columbia Edwardsville Columbia High School Boys Baseball 4:15 PM Waterloo Jersey Waterloo High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Jersey Waterloo American Legion Sports Complex Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Marquette Litchfield Gordon Moore Park Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Metro East Southwestern Metro East Lutheran High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Hillsboro Roxana Hillsboro High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Hillsboro Roxana Hillsboro High School TUESDAY, APRIL 17 Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Alton East St. Louis Alton High School Boys Volleyball 5:30 PM Alton Granite City Alton High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM East St. Louis Alton JJK Center East St. Louis Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Metro East Civic Memorial Metro East Lutheran High School Boys Tennis 4:00 PM Civic Memorial Jersey Civic Memorial High School Girls Soccer 4:15 PM East Alton-Wood River Civic Memorial Wood River Skate Park Girls Softball 4:15 PM East Alton-Wood River Civic Memorial East Alton-Wood River High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Carrollton North Greene Carrollton High School Boys & Girls Track 4:30 PM Carrollton West Central, Marquette, etc. Carrollton High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Carrollton North Greene Carrollton High School Boys Tennis 4:30 PM East Alton-Wood River Hillsboro East Alton-Wood River High School Boys & Girls Track 4:00 PM Dupo East Alton-Wood River, Lebanon, Columbia, New Athens, Wesclin Dupo High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM East Alton-Wood River Staunton East Alton-Wood River High School Girls Soccer 6:30 PM Belleville East Granite City Belleville East High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Edwardsville Granite City Edwardsville Sports Complex Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Granite City Edwardsville Granite City High School Boys Volleyball 4:30 PM Belleville West Edwardsville Belleville West High School Boys & Girls Track 5:00 PM Edwardsville – Lutheran Conference Meets TBA Edwardsville High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Jersey Mascoutah American Legion Sports Complex Boys & Girls Track 4:30 PM Carlinville Relays Jersey Carlinville High School Girls Soccer 4:15 PM Highland Jersey Highland High School Girls Softball 4:15 PM Mascoutah Jersey Mascoutah High School Girls Soccer 4:00 PM Normal Marquette Normal High School Track & Field 4:00 PM Dupo Metro East, Columbia, Lebanon Dupo High School Girls Softball 4:15 AM Highland Roxana Highland High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Calhoun Greenfield Hardin-Calhoun High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Calhoun Greenfield Hardin-Calhoun High School WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20 Boys Tennis 4:00 PM Chaminade Alton Chaminade Prep. - STL Girls Softball 4:30 PM Alton Cahokia Alton High School Boys Baseball 4:15 PM Civic Memorial Waterloo Bethalto Sports Complex Boys Tennis 4:00 PM Civic Memorial Edwardsville Civic Memorial High School Girls Softball 4:15 PM Waterloo Civic Memorial Waterloo High School Girls Track 4:15 PM Mascoutah Invitational Civic Memorial Mascoutah High School Boys Tennis 4:00 PM Marquette East Alton-Wood River LCCC Boys Tennis 3:30 PM Belleville West Granite City Belleville West High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Bunker Hill Carrollton Bunker Hill High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Centralia Edwardsville Centralia High School Boys Tennis 4:00 PM Edwardsville Collinsville Edwardsville High School Boys Volleyball 4:30 PM St. Dominic Edwardsville St. Dominic High School Boys Baseball 12:00 PM Jersey Mt. Zion Busch Stadium Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Marquette Hillsboro Gordon Moore Park Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Staunton Roxana Staunton High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Staunton Roxana Staunton High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Carlinville Southwestern Carlinville High School Girls Softball Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! 4:30 PM Carlinville Southwestern Carlinville High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Calhoun Brussels Hardin-Calhoun High School THURSDAY, APRIL 21 Boys Tennis 4:00 PM Waterloo Jersey Waterloo High School Girls Track 4:00 PM Alton Invitational Carrollton, Granite City, Edwarsdville Alton High School Boys Volleyball 5:30 PM Alton Chamiade Alton High School Girls Soccer 4:15 PM Civic Memorial Staunton Bethalto Sports Complex Girls Softball 4:30 PM North Greene Carrollton North Greene High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM North Greene Carrollton North Greene High School Girls Soccer 4:30 PM Father McGivney East Alton-Wood River Father McGivney High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM East Alton-Wood River Staunton East Alton-Wood River High School Girls Soccer 6:30 PM Granite City Collinsville Granite City High School Boys Track & Field 4:00 PM O'Fallon Freshman Invite Edwardsville O'Fallon High School Girls Soccer 4:30 PM Chatham Glenwood Edwardsville Chatham Glenwood High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Edwardsville East St. Louis Edwardsville Sports Complex Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Metro East Bunker Hill Metro East Lutheran High School Boys Tennis 4:00 PM Metro East Roxana Metro East Lutheran High School Track & Field 4:30 PM SCC Frosh-Soph Conference Meet Roxana Carlinville High School Girls Soccer 4:15 PM Roxana Breese Central Wood River Skate Park Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Roxana Mascoutah Roxana Park Baseball Diamond Girls Softball 4:30 PM Bunker Hill Southwestern Bunker Hill High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Greenfield Calhoun Greenfield High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Greenfield Calhoun Greenfield High School Girls Soccer TBA Sacred Heart Griffin Marquette Sacred Heart-Griffin Academy FRIDAY, APRIL 22 Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Alton Highland Alton High School Boys Track 4:00 PM 7th Annual Military Classic Invitational Alton Mascoutah High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Alton Civic Memorial Alton High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Civic Memorial Granite City Bethalto Sports Complex Girls Softball 4:30 PM Carrollton Jersey Carrollton High School Girls Soccer 4:30 PM East Alton-Wood River Southwestern Wood River Skate Park Girls Softball 5:00 PM East Alton-Wood River Carlinville East Alton-Wood River High School Boys & Girls Track 4:00 PM Sparta Invitational East Alton-Wood River Sparta High School Boys Baseball 5:00 PM East Alton-Wood River Carlinville Edwardsville High School Boys Tennis 3:30 PM Belleville East Tournament Granite City Belleville East High School Boys Track & Field 4:00 PM Mascoutah Invitational Granite City Mascoutah High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM DeSmet Jesuit Edwardsville DeSmet Jesuit High School Boys Tennis 4:30 PM Lyons Township Edwardsville Lyons Township High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM O'Fallon JV Tournament Edwardsville O’Fallon High School Girls Track & Field 4:00 PM Edwardsville – EHS Frosh-Soph Relays Alton, Edwardsville High School Boys & Girls Track 4:00 PM Chatham Invite Jersey, Marquette Chatham-Glenwood High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Marquette Nokomis Glenwood High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Gillespie Roxana Gillespie High School Boys Baseball 4:30 PM Southwestern North Mac Southwestern High School Girls Softball 4:30 PM Southwestern North Mac Southwestern High School SATURDAY, APRIL 23 Boys Track 10:00 AM Winston Brown Invitational Alton Edwardsville High School Boys Baseball 12:00 PM Alton Rochester Busch Stadium Girls Softball 10:00 AM Bunker Hill Jersey Bunker Hill High School Girls Softball 11:00 AM Staunton + JV Carrollton Staunton High School Boys & Girls Track TBA Rochester Relays Carrollton Rochester High School Boys Tennis 8:00 AM Downer's Grove Edwardsville Downer’s Grove High School Boys Track & Field 10:00 AM Edwardsville Alton, Althoff Catholic, Belleville East, Triad, etc. Winston Brown Invite Boys Volleyball 8:30 AM Fox JV Tournament Edwardsville Fox High School Girls Softball 8:30 AM O'Fallon JV Tournament Edwardsville O'Fallon Park Boys Baseball 10:00 AM Carrollton Hillsboro Carrollton High School Track & Field 11:00 AM Lanphier Invitational Roxana Lanphier High School Boys Baseball 12:00 PM Roxana Waterloo Gibault Freeburg High School Boys Baseball 12:00 PM Freeburg Roxana Freeburg High School Girls Softball 10:00 AM Collinsville Roxana Collinsville High School Boys Baseball 11:00 AM Southwestern New Berlin Southwestern High School Boys Baseball 1:00 PM Southwestern New Berlin Southwestern High School Boys Baseball 11:00 AM Calhoun Griggsville-Perry Hardin-Calhoun High School Girls Softball TBA Pleasant Plains Calhoun Pleasant Plains High School More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip