 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The annual Edwardsville YMCA Spooktacular 5K and 2-Mile Family Run/Walk was a big success with more than 100 participating on Saturday.

“There were about 15 groups either family or kids that entered into the costume contest this year,” Lauren Szakielo, marketing/communications director for the Edwardsville YMCA, said. “It was a beautiful morning for a race.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Alex Minor of Edwardsville was the overall 5K winner with a time of 21:57.05. Andrew Bower was second, 23:36; and Jack Stricker was third, 23.44. Janie Palm was eighth place with a time of 26:14. Jessica Benson was the next female finisher in ninth place with a time of 26:24.

 

More like this:

Jan 9, 2024 - Trinity Lutheran Ministries' 5K, Other Events Raise $8,000 And 2,500 Food Items For Charities

Jan 9, 2024 - Edwardsville Firefighter/Paramedic Is Difference Maker With His Long Service History

5 days ago - Edwardsville's Madison Ruklic Saluted For Academic Prowess At University Of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

6 days ago - Overnight Warming Location Responds to Edwardsville's Decision to Suspend Citation

Jan 16, 2024 - Meet SIUE Alumnus Khari Garvin, Director of National Office of Head Start

 