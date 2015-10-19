The annual Edwardsville YMCA Spooktacular 5K and 2-Mile Family Run/Walk was a big success with more than 100 participating on Saturday.

“There were about 15 groups either family or kids that entered into the costume contest this year,” Lauren Szakielo, marketing/communications director for the Edwardsville YMCA, said. “It was a beautiful morning for a race.”

Alex Minor of Edwardsville was the overall 5K winner with a time of 21:57.05. Andrew Bower was second, 23:36; and Jack Stricker was third, 23.44. Janie Palm was eighth place with a time of 26:14. Jessica Benson was the next female finisher in ninth place with a time of 26:24.

