ALTON - A Drive-Thru Pfizer COVID Vaccine and Flu Shot Clinic sponsored by Walgreens is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. on October 14, 2021, at Senior Services Plus, Inc.'s Wellness Center Parking Lot.

Those who participate must have been vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine before receiving their second vaccine.

Participants must bring an insurance card or Medicare Part B Card. There will be paperwork to fill out. Please remain in your cars and remain 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

Anyone with questions can call (618) 465-3298, extension 123. Uninsured can receive both the COVID vaccine and the flu shot. There is a charge for the flu shot if uninsured.

