ALTON - The transition to the winter sports season is off and running and area bowling has started.

The Southwest Conference starts with a tournament each year of varsity and JV boys. Alton head bowling coach David Meyer said after the first two days of matches the Alton varsity boys are six out of six teams.

However, he said Wednesday, after the second day of the tournament, "I will say we showed improvement. Saturday we travel to the Zach LeCluar Tournament at Collinsville. We shall see then how we can compete and improve as there are 30 teams in the tournament."

After 6 games of the tournament for Alton, junior Eric Spond is leading with 1147 (191 average). Next is freshman Gavin Goewey 1140 (190 average.). These two plus junior Ben Mitchell and freshman Gabe Futhey will prove to be our leaders.

"Alton should have and will have a very competitive and challenging season," Meyer said.