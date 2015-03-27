The St. Louis Cardinals have a double-header of split squad action today as they will host the New York Mets in Jupiter and also travel to Viera to face the Washington Nationals.
At Washington (vs Zimmerman)
Matt Carpenter, 3B
Jon Jay, CF
Randal Grichuk, LF
Matt Adams, 1B
Stephen Piscotty, RF
Kolten Wong, 2B
Tony Cruz, C
Pete Kozma, SS
Carlos Martinez, P
vs New York (Harvey)
Peter Bourjos, CF
Jason Heyward, RF
Matt Holliday, LF
Jhonny Peralta, SS
Yadier Molina, C
Mark Reynolds, 1B
Scott Moore, 3B
Ty Kelly, 2B
John Lackey, P