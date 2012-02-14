Listen to the story

Cast your own Valentine's "spell for true love" using these particular enchanting spices, herbs, succulents & aphrodisiacs!

for an energizing Valentine's Dinner - just for you and your sweetheart!



"Splash-Smart" has been researching a delicious, nutritious, romantic dinner menu for your Valentine's Day party!



Presentation is very important, to establish a romantic atmosphere & mood!

Let's set the table with linens, fresh flowers, candles and a bottle of wine!

Don't forget the music!

Do you know the song by Paul Simon & Art Garfunckel? "Are you going to Scarborough Fair?"

The lyrics include "Parsley, Sage, Rosemary & Thyme!" . . .

The song is based on a love potion & it's the inspiration for this Valentine's Splash!

*

Let's start Valentine's dinner with some "finger foods!" A light appetizer of fresh dark cherries, red grapes, strawberries or chunk pineapple, sliced red bell pepper, a few baby carrots or celery sticks, mushroom caps, served on a bed of tender spinach-- a raspberry vinaigrette, available on the side!



Entree -

Prepare "2" choice four ounce of filet mignon - wrapped in turkey bacon; Cook , as you prefer!

Season with Sea Salt & freshly ground black pepper!

Note! This is one occasion to avoid garlic & onions!

Along with, loading up with, bread & potatoes!



Vegetables: Fresh asparagus, fresh broccoli, green beans or fresh artichoke, brown rice, seasoned with Parsley, Sage, Rosemary, Thyme & a pinch of Nutmeg!

It will be especially an unforgettable dinner, if you are able to prepare & serve 2 fresh artichokes, with just a splash of butter for dipping!

They are so easy to cook, just boil & serve. Careful eating!

For dessert! Dark chocolate candy kisses, sliced oranges or a sliver of Key Lime pie!

Late snack, Dark chocolate covered cherries, nice touch!

Suggested libations! Black-iced tea, garnished with fresh mint! Or, bottles of Perrier, garnished with mint!

As for the wine? A bottle of Pinot Noire!

Excellent!

*

*

Splash-Helpful-Tip!

Thinking ahead! You may want to always keep your candles "in the freezer!"

They burn slower & last longer!



Bon appetite!

And, have a fabulous Valentine's Day! Enjoy!



Go get 'em!

Holly Fairfield

