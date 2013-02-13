SPLASH! Splash-Smart Health-Tip! Making a trip to Scarborough Fair, for a romantic & enchanting Valentine's dinner!
Cast your own Valentine's "spell for true love" using these particular enchanting spices, herbs, succulents & aphrodisiacs!
for an energizing Valentine's Dinner - just for you and your sweetheart!
"Splash-Smart" has been researching a delicious, nutritious, romantic dinner menu for your Valentine's Day party!
Presentation is very important, to establish a romantic atmosphere & mood!
Let's set the table with linens, fresh flowers, candles and a bottle of wine!
Don't forget the music!
Do you know the song by Paul Simon & Art Garfunckel? "Are you going to Scarborough Fair?"
The lyrics include "Parsley, Sage, Rosemary & Thyme!" . . .
The song is based on a love potion & it's the inspiration for this Valentine's Splash!
*
Let's start Valentine's dinner with some "finger foods!" A light appetizer of fresh dark cherries, red grapes, strawberries or chunk pineapple, sliced red bell pepper, a few baby carrots or celery sticks, mushroom caps, served on a bed of tender spinach-- a raspberry vinaigrette, available on the side!
Entree -
Prepare "2" choice four ounce of filet mignon - wrapped in turkey bacon; Cook , as you prefer!
Season with Sea Salt & freshly ground black pepper!
Note! This is one occasion to avoid garlic & onions!
Along with, loading up with, bread & potatoes!
Vegetables: Fresh asparagus, fresh broccoli, green beans or fresh artichoke, brown rice, seasoned with Parsley, Sage, Rosemary, Thyme & a pinch of Nutmeg!
It will be especially an unforgettable dinner, if you are able to prepare & serve 2 fresh artichokes, with just a splash of butter for dipping!
They are so easy to cook, just boil & serve. Careful eating!
For dessert! Dark chocolate candy kisses, sliced oranges or a sliver of Key Lime pie!
Late snack, Dark chocolate covered cherries, nice touch!
Suggested libations! Black-iced tea, garnished with fresh mint! Or, bottles of Perrier, garnished with mint!
As for the wine? A bottle of Pinot Noire!
Excellent!
*
*
Splash-Helpful-Tip!
Thinking ahead! You may want to always keep your candles "in the freezer!"
They burn slower & last longer!
Bon appetite!
And, have a fabulous Valentine's Day! Enjoy!
Go get 'em!
Holly Fairfield
