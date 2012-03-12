SPLASH! | Welcome to the World of Splash!

Splash is turnin' Black & Blue for you; Picking BLACK berries & BLUE berries!

Splash-Smart Health-Tip:

"1 Cup" of BLACK berries: 60 Calories, `1 G. of Fat.

"1 Cup" of BLUE berries - 80 Calories, 0 Fat!

More BLACK!

BLACK berries, known as the "Cabernet berry" because of it's "wine-like & earthy taste!

Be especially "choosy" selecting your fresh BLACK berries. Should be plump, shouldn't show any signs of bruising or denting, & should display a nice "sheen!"

More BLUE!

When choosing fresh BLUE berries, take plenty of time, look for the freshest, relatively dry, plump, free of bruising or shriveling areas; With a generous, important white, hazy, protective layer, known as "bloom!"

Fresh BLACK & BLUE berries last about 5 to 7 days "refrigerated!"

Recommended to keep them in a dry container. And, always rinse before eating!

Plus,, berries do come dried, canned & frozen, for our convenience, to be used in many recipes!!

Other popular, delicious, healthy, note worthy berries: Cranberries,Raspberries, Strawberries, Elderberries,

Goose berries!!

NOTE: Berries nutritious value, high antioxidant properties, full of vitamins & "heart-health" benefits!!

Plus, there is supportive research indicating "anti-aging & memory" benefits, just by eating berries!!

"Choose BLACK & BLUE!"

Splash!

Go get 'em!

Holly Fairfield

