SPLASH! Splash Health-Tip! "Weed-Wonder? Dandelions! Just a annoying flowering weed or do they have medicinal Health Benefits?"
A Weekly Splash! | "Welcome to the World of Splash!"
Ever been just a little curious about the Dandelion? Might want to rethink your strategy of totally eradicating this "flowering weed-wonder!
Splash serves-up research about the DANDELION!
Highlighting a few known benefits:
NATURAL DIURETIC -The leaves of the Dandelion are considered an excellent natural "diuretic - flushing toxins out of the body.
BLOOD PURIFIER - The actual root is consider a "blood purifier aiding the immune system."
WEIGHT LOSS PROGRAM - Dandelion tea is known to improve digestion, promoting healthy, gradual, weight loss!
SORE THROAT? - Supportive data indicates that Dandelion tea helps to "alleviate, soothes, a prolonged cough." It Works naturally with the respiratory system."
"Anemic?" Effective in treating folks with amenia because of it's high content of" Vitamins, minerals & iron elements."
NIGHT VISION! - Rich in Vitamin A & B, Dandelion tea should boost night vision.
The list of benefits continues for the marvels of the Dandelion!! Incredible!
Splash encourages you to do your own investigation about this incredible "weed-wonder!"
Dandelion tea is available as a "loose" tea giving a combination of the leaves & roots.
Also, available, is the Dandelion tea "bag" with a section of a hearty root!
The DANDELION deserves our respect for it's numerous health benefits!
Splash!
Go get 'em!
Holly Fairfield
