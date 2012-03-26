SPLASH! Splash Health-Tip! "Spring Has Officially Sprung! Enjoy SPRING FRUITS & VEGGIES; Health Benefits! Fresh Now!"
enjoy these organic Spring delights, significant findings rich in vitamins, minerals& antioxidants, arriving in abundance, locally!
Spring Produce:
Technically FRUITS - Apricots, Grapes, Lemons & Strawberries.
Technically VEGETABLES - Asparagus, Arugula, Artichokes, Avocados, Dandelion greens, Mustard greens, Radishes, Rhubarb, Spinach, Wild Leeks & Water Cress.
Among others!
Besides picking from your own garden, check out the overflowing Produce aisles at your local grocer & visit a Farmer's Market, for these Spring" Natural Wonders."!
Scads of recipes are available for the "quick & Easy!" As well as, for the Gourmet Lover!
Note: Our bodies greatly benefit, by eating "in moderation" what Mother Nature gives us, in each Season; Careful to select, cook & store maintaining the most flavors, food value , great tastes!
Spring FRUITS & VEGGIES gives us a nutritious boost!