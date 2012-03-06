SPLASH! Splash Health-Tip! Splash researches best times to BURN BODY FAT!
If your GOAL is to BURN BODY FAT, always do your fitness program on an empty stomach! Make it your top priority; Before breakfast!
Remember to stay hydrated! Keep your water bottle handy!
Research supports that, if you are going to set time aside for FAT BURNING fitness, choose a time when your stomach is relatively empty!
You will MELT FAT & BUILD MUSCLE!
Plus, it's more effective to do your fitness program, a combination of cardio, weight training & stretching, over a concentrated amount of time, i. e., "45 Minutes to 1 Hour, every day!.
Rather than, a few minutes here & there, totaling "1 Hour."
Of course, it's up to everyone & their busy schedules to "find" the time to exercise!
Splash research: Innumerable neurons are called upon to participate, where it's a simple movement or a complex physical feat!
"Simply stated "Neurons fuel neurons!"
