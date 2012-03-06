"Welcome to the World of Splash!"

If your GOAL is to BURN BODY FAT, always do your fitness program on an empty stomach! Make it your top priority; Before breakfast!

Remember to stay hydrated! Keep your water bottle handy!

Research supports that, if you are going to set time aside for FAT BURNING fitness, choose a time when your stomach is relatively empty!

You will MELT FAT & BUILD MUSCLE!

Plus, it's more effective to do your fitness program, a combination of cardio, weight training & stretching, over a concentrated amount of time, i. e., "45 Minutes to 1 Hour, every day!.

Rather than, a few minutes here & there, totaling "1 Hour."

Of course, it's up to everyone & their busy schedules to "find" the time to exercise!

Splash research: Innumerable neurons are called upon to participate, where it's a simple movement or a complex physical feat!

"Simply stated "Neurons fuel neurons!"

That's all we need!

Reward yourself with a great FAT BURNING work out!



Splash!

Go get 'em!

Holly Fairfield

