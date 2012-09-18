SPLASH! Splash Health-Tip! "Healing By Touch! Exploring the Health Benefits of THERAPEUTIC MASSAGES for: Injuries, Chronic Aches & Pain!"
"THERAPEUTIC MASSAGES"
It's Good Medicine; Not, jus a Luxury Item!
Reported benefits of THERAPEUTIC MASSAGES:
- To relieve stress & anxiety
- relieves tension
- eases chronic aches & pains from injury
- improves range of motion
- helps with labor pain & shortens maternity hospital stays
eases medication dependency
- enhances immune system
- pumps oxygen into the skin for regeneration
- improves circulation
- revitalizes & elevates mood
- can boost energy level
- reduces post-surgery swelling
improves digestion
increases relaxation
improves sleep
- lowers blood pressure.
*
These documented benefits are both "psychological & physiological!"
*
Other, popular "full body" massages:
Swedish, deep tissue, hot stone & more!
*
Not all massages are considered "equal!"
Discover the healing benefits of a THERAPEUTIC MASSAGE!
NOTE: Well documented research & numerous scientific studies, report improved health benefits from professional THERAPEUTIC MASSAGES!
*
Consider scheduling a series of THERAPEUTIC MASSAGES for: Injuries, chronic aches & pain!
*
Important: always remember to hydrate, immediately afterwards, to "flush" toxins out of the body!
*
It's "good medicine!"
*
Recommendation: As always, consult with your medical team, to properly treat: Injuries, Aches & Chronic Pain!!
*
Check out this stimulating Splash Health-Tip, for yourself or someone you care about!
Go get 'em!
Holly Fairfield
Sources: Body Sense Magazine, Fall of 2000 & personal interviews with professional massage therapists.
