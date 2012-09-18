Listen to the story

SPLASH! Welcome to the World of Splash!

"THERAPEUTIC MASSAGES"



It's Good Medicine; Not, jus a Luxury Item!

Reported benefits of THERAPEUTIC MASSAGES:

- To relieve stress & anxiety

- relieves tension

- eases chronic aches & pains from injury

- improves range of motion

- helps with labor pain & shortens maternity hospital stays

eases medication dependency

- enhances immune system

- pumps oxygen into the skin for regeneration

- improves circulation

- revitalizes & elevates mood

- can boost energy level

- reduces post-surgery swelling

improves digestion

increases relaxation

improves sleep

- lowers blood pressure.

*

These documented benefits are both "psychological & physiological!"

*

Other, popular "full body" massages:

Swedish, deep tissue, hot stone & more!

*

Not all massages are considered "equal!"

Article continues after sponsor message

Discover the healing benefits of a THERAPEUTIC MASSAGE!

NOTE: Well documented research & numerous scientific studies, report improved health benefits from professional THERAPEUTIC MASSAGES!



*

Consider scheduling a series of THERAPEUTIC MASSAGES for: Injuries, chronic aches & pain!

*

Important: always remember to hydrate, immediately afterwards, to "flush" toxins out of the body!

*



It's "good medicine!"

*

Recommendation: As always, consult with your medical team, to properly treat: Injuries, Aches & Chronic Pain!!

*



Check out this stimulating Splash Health-Tip, for yourself or someone you care about!



Go get 'em!

Holly Fairfield



Sources: Body Sense Magazine, Fall of 2000 & personal interviews with professional massage therapists.

More like this: