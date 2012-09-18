SPLASH! Welcome to the World of Splash!

"THERAPEUTIC MASSAGES"

It's Good Medicine; Not, jus a Luxury Item!

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Reported benefits of THERAPEUTIC MASSAGES:
- To relieve stress & anxiety
- relieves tension
- eases chronic aches & pains from injury
- improves range of motion
- helps with labor pain & shortens maternity hospital stays
eases medication dependency
- enhances immune system
- pumps oxygen into the skin for regeneration
- improves circulation
- revitalizes & elevates mood
- can boost energy level
- reduces post-surgery swelling
improves digestion
increases relaxation
improves sleep
- lowers blood pressure.
*

These documented benefits are both "psychological & physiological!"

*

Other, popular "full body" massages:
Swedish, deep tissue, hot stone & more!
*

Not all massages are considered "equal!"

Article continues after sponsor message

Discover the healing benefits of a THERAPEUTIC MASSAGE!

NOTE: Well documented research & numerous scientific studies, report improved health benefits from professional THERAPEUTIC MASSAGES!

*

Consider scheduling a series of THERAPEUTIC MASSAGES for: Injuries, chronic aches & pain!
*

Important: always remember to hydrate, immediately afterwards, to "flush" toxins out of the body!
*

It's "good medicine!"
*

Recommendation: As always, consult with your medical team, to properly treat: Injuries, Aches & Chronic Pain!!
*


Check out this stimulating Splash Health-Tip, for yourself or someone you care about!

Go get 'em!

Holly Fairfield

Sources: Body Sense Magazine, Fall of 2000 & personal interviews with professional massage therapists.

More like this:

Aug 22, 2023 - Anderson Clinician Achieves Board Certification In Advanced Diabetes Management

Apr 25, 2023 - Mueller Furniture Educates People on How Furniture Can Promote Health and Relaxation

Feb 22, 2023 - Dr. Anthony Guarino Joins Interventional Pain Consultants as Staff Physician Board-Certified Pain Management Specialist

Apr 26, 2023 - Spinal Cord Stimulation Therapy Introduced at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

Aug 18, 2023 - IDPH, Illinois EPA & Shelby County Health Department Investigating Cluster of Legionnaires’ Cases in Findlay

 