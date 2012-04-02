SPLASH! Splash Health-Tip! "Feed your Complexion; Be Sexy & Know It!"
There is a wide-world multi-billion dollar industry, of "topical" lotions, creams, serums, make-up, with some real & not so real, health benefits for our complexion.
But, also, there is real evidence that "we are what we eat."
Our "diet" does matter!
Feed your complexion:
a.. Almonds
b.. Avocados
c.. Acerola Cherries
d.. Tomatoes
e.. Cottage Cheese
f.. Flaxseed Oil
g.. Potatoes - Baked
h.. Mangoes
i.. Mushrooms
j.. Oysters
k.. Salmon
l.. Wheat Germ
m.. 2 % Milk
n.. Green Tea
o.. 1 T. of Mayo Daily
NOTES:
a.. Be aware of "food allergies!"
a.. Feast on these "food values" in moderation, complementing a well rounded meal plan!
a.. Drink plenty of H2 O & sport's drinks to stay hydrated!
Other worthwhile Pointers:
a.. Install a "humidifier" in your home or office!
a.. It's a good idea to follow the recommendation of Dermatologist of limiting sun exposure. And, make a healthy habit of wearing "sun screen!"
Holly Fairfield