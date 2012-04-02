SPLASH! | "Welcome to the World of Splash!"

There is a wide-world multi-billion dollar industry, of "topical" lotions, creams, serums, make-up, with some real & not so real, health benefits for our complexion.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

That's the current debate!

But, also, there is real evidence that "we are what we eat."

Our "diet" does matter!

Therefore!

Feed your complexion:

a.. Almonds
b.. Avocados
c.. Acerola Cherries
d.. Tomatoes
e.. Cottage Cheese
f.. Flaxseed Oil
g.. Potatoes - Baked
h.. Mangoes
i.. Mushrooms
j.. Oysters
k.. Salmon
l.. Wheat Germ
m.. 2 % Milk
n.. Green Tea
o.. 1 T. of Mayo Daily

For starters!!

Article continues after sponsor message

NOTES:

a.. Be aware of "food allergies!"

a.. Feast on these "food values" in moderation, complementing a well rounded meal plan!

a.. Drink plenty of H2 O & sport's drinks to stay hydrated!

Other worthwhile Pointers:

a.. Install a "humidifier" in your home or office!

a.. It's a good idea to follow the recommendation of Dermatologist of limiting sun exposure. And, make a healthy habit of wearing "sun screen!"

Let's be sexy & know it!

Go get 'em!

Holly Fairfield

 