Listen to the story

Welcome Back to the World of Splash.

Embrace good health in 2014. Challenge yourself and get Splash-Fit this year by following this weekly, ultra new fitness Splash column "Get Fit, For You!"

#1: Take Your Fitness, as a Top Priority & Unleash your Super Hero.

In any choice that you make, remember you're Super Hero will always have super posture.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Stay strait, elongated spine, chin squared!" Breathe fully, easily & get moving.

Reward yourself, by unleashing your inner Super Hero, this year. Remember #1, super posture, all throughout 2014.

Thank you & see you next week!



Seize the Day!

Holly Fairfield

More like this: