Welcome Back to the World of Splash.

Embrace good health in 2014. Challenge yourself and get Splash-Fit this year by following this weekly, ultra new fitness Splash column "Get Fit, For You!"

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

#1: Take Your Fitness, as a Top Priority & Unleash your Super Hero.

In any choice that you make, remember you're Super Hero will always have super posture.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Stay strait, elongated spine, chin squared!" Breathe fully, easily & get moving.

Reward yourself, by unleashing your inner Super Hero, this year. Remember #1, super posture, all throughout 2014.

Thank you & see you next week!


Seize the Day!
Holly Fairfield

More like this:

Aug 8, 2023 - Troy to Open New Park With Playground and Water Feature

Aug 30, 2023 - Lice Clinic of Metro East Provides Lice Treatment Without The Stress

Sep 26, 2023 - Edwardsville Unity Fest Is Free Day Of Activities, Performances And Food

Jun 28, 2023 - Hallucinating Jaguars and Pets on CBD: Our Cannabis Education Segment

Sep 9, 2023 - Second Alton Pride Fest a Success

 