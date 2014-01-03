SPLASH Returns! Featuring "Get Fit, for You!"
Welcome Back to the World of Splash.
Embrace good health in 2014. Challenge yourself and get Splash-Fit this year by following this weekly, ultra new fitness Splash column "Get Fit, For You!"
#1: Take Your Fitness, as a Top Priority & Unleash your Super Hero.
In any choice that you make, remember you're Super Hero will always have super posture.
"Stay strait, elongated spine, chin squared!" Breathe fully, easily & get moving.
Reward yourself, by unleashing your inner Super Hero, this year. Remember #1, super posture, all throughout 2014.
Thank you & see you next week!
Seize the Day!
Holly Fairfield
