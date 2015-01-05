SPLASH! Introducing in 2015, the Weekly Splash Series:
Living at the Top of Your Game
"Walk With Me!"
Research has proven that, by walking `30 Minutes, a day, considered a moderate physical activity, is highly recommended for Heart & Lung Health, Plus!
Health Highlights of Walking:
- Reduces the risk of coronary heart disease
- Lowers blood pressure
- Improves Lung Capacity, blood oxygenation
- Reduces blood triglycerides
- Improves circulation
- Develops vascular system
- Strengthens lower muscular & skeleton structures
- Tones & Sculpts legs
- Improves overall complexion
- Excellent fitness for weight loss
- Method of maintaining a healthy weight
- Boosts mental clarity
- Enhances mental well-being
Note: Remember to properly hydrate!
Medical Advisory: As always, check with your medical team, before beginning an exercise program or a daily walking regimen!
Walking is a Winner!
Game On!,
Holly Fairfield
Sources: American Heart Association & the American Lung Association
Mayo Clinic
