SPLASH! Introducing in 2015, the Weekly Splash Series: Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Living at the Top of Your Game "Walk With Me!" Research has proven that, by walking `30 Minutes, a day, considered a moderate physical activity, is highly recommended for Heart & Lung Health, Plus! Health Highlights of Walking: - Reduces the risk of coronary heart disease - Lowers blood pressure - Improves Lung Capacity, blood oxygenation - Reduces blood triglycerides - Improves circulation - Develops vascular system - Strengthens lower muscular & skeleton structures - Tones & Sculpts legs Article continues after sponsor message - Improves overall complexion - Excellent fitness for weight loss - Method of maintaining a healthy weight - Boosts mental clarity - Enhances mental well-being Note: Remember to properly hydrate! Medical Advisory: As always, check with your medical team, before beginning an exercise program or a daily walking regimen! Walking is a Winner! Game On!, Holly Fairfield

Sources: American Heart Association & the American Lung Association Mayo Clinic

Better Housekeeping, "Better Legs" by Lisa Kovavoch Whitmore