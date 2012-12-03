SPLASH! Holiday-Splash! "Simpley-Organic! Fresh Frozen Red & Green Grape; Fresh Off the Vine to Give Your Christmas Drinks the Big Chill!"
"Serve the Simply-Organic Big Chill On Christmas Day"
Surprise your family & guests with fresh-frozen red & green grapes, in every glass!!
Fill the water glasses & fine crystal wine glasses with these frozen red & grapes & pour!
Easy to Prepare & your table will sparkle, throughout the meal!
*
All you need is to stock-up on plenty of fresh seedless RED & GREEN" grapes from your local market or grocer, along with plenty of Freezer Zip-Lock baggies!
To prepare:
Rinse the grapes & remove the stems completely, drain, roll on paper towels to thoroughly dry;
Place a mixture of colors in freezer Zip-Lock baggies, like, in your freezer, a few days in advance!
For New Year's, include purple grapes!
Bonus! Grapes have no fat or cholesterol & are considered a natural Antioxidant!
*
Colorful frozen grapes will give your Holiday drinks the Splash-Big-Chill!
"Cheers!"
Go get 'em!
Holly Fairfield
