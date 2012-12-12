SPLASH!

Welcome to the World of Holiday-Splash!

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Nutmeg! Discover More about this Unique Spice & It's Special & Surprising Health Benefits!

Nutmeg is Not Just a Sweet & Savory Spice; It's loaded with medicinal properties!

Nutmeg, indigenous to the Banda Islands, Spice Islands, in Indonesia, grown, also, in the Caribbean & Granada, as noted.

From the Nutmeg tree; NUTMEG comes from the seed; Roughly egg-shaped, weighing ` 3 to `10 Grams. 

*

Shelf Life!
Ground Nutmeg maintains is potency for ` 2 to 3 years; Whole nut from 3 to 4 years.

*

Nutmeg is, commonly, served as a "grated or powdered" Holiday spice for it's unique flavor!

*

But, you may want to check out Nutmeg, for what it can do for you & your health!

Medicinal Properties!

"Nutmeg is loaded with medicinal properties."

Documented:

Article continues after sponsor message

- Improves brain function
- Lowers blood pressure
- Sooths the stomach
- Helps to eliminate fatigue
- anti-bacterial properties
- indigestion relief
- Reports of feelings of euphoria.
- De-detoxification of the Kidney & Liver
- Promotes a healthy complexion.

*

Recipes!
Traditionally NUTMEG is used in Mulled wine, Mulled cider & Eggnog, along with many Middle Eastern dishes & other creations!

*

Let's explore this unique special spice this Holiday Season!
*

Nutmeg is readily available at your grocer & & at your local health food store!

Discover Nutmeg!

Go get 'em!

Holly Fairfield

More like this:

Apr 10, 2023 - Creamy Chipotle/Jalapeño Lime Dressing Recipe

Aug 20, 2023 - National Champion Feehery, McClintock Win Feature Races At Edwardsville Rotary Criterium, Event Is Big Success

Sep 25, 2023 - Alton Starbucks Officially Open

Sep 27, 2023 - Canine Carnival At The Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market Set For Sept. 30th

Sep 5, 2023 - City Once Again Offers Cost-Sharing Program for Residents to Plant a Tree

 