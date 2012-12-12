SPLASH!

Welcome to the World of Holiday-Splash!

Nutmeg! Discover More about this Unique Spice & It's Special & Surprising Health Benefits!

Nutmeg is Not Just a Sweet & Savory Spice; It's loaded with medicinal properties!

Nutmeg, indigenous to the Banda Islands, Spice Islands, in Indonesia, grown, also, in the Caribbean & Granada, as noted.



From the Nutmeg tree; NUTMEG comes from the seed; Roughly egg-shaped, weighing ` 3 to `10 Grams.



*



Shelf Life!

Ground Nutmeg maintains is potency for ` 2 to 3 years; Whole nut from 3 to 4 years.



*

Nutmeg is, commonly, served as a "grated or powdered" Holiday spice for it's unique flavor!



*



But, you may want to check out Nutmeg, for what it can do for you & your health!

Medicinal Properties!

"Nutmeg is loaded with medicinal properties."



Documented:

Article continues after sponsor message

- Improves brain function

- Lowers blood pressure

- Sooths the stomach

- Helps to eliminate fatigue

- anti-bacterial properties

- indigestion relief

- Reports of feelings of euphoria.

- De-detoxification of the Kidney & Liver

- Promotes a healthy complexion.

*

Recipes!

Traditionally NUTMEG is used in Mulled wine, Mulled cider & Eggnog, along with many Middle Eastern dishes & other creations!

*

Let's explore this unique special spice this Holiday Season!

*

Nutmeg is readily available at your grocer & & at your local health food store!



Discover Nutmeg!

Go get 'em!

Holly Fairfield

More like this: