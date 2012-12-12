SPLASH! Holiday-Splash! "Nutmeg! Discover More About This Special Spice with Surprisingly Medicinal Properties; Savory & Sweet!"
Nutmeg! Discover More about this Unique Spice & It's Special & Surprising Health Benefits!
Nutmeg is Not Just a Sweet & Savory Spice; It's loaded with medicinal properties!
Nutmeg, indigenous to the Banda Islands, Spice Islands, in Indonesia, grown, also, in the Caribbean & Granada, as noted.
From the Nutmeg tree; NUTMEG comes from the seed; Roughly egg-shaped, weighing ` 3 to `10 Grams.
Shelf Life!
Ground Nutmeg maintains is potency for ` 2 to 3 years; Whole nut from 3 to 4 years.
Nutmeg is, commonly, served as a "grated or powdered" Holiday spice for it's unique flavor!
But, you may want to check out Nutmeg, for what it can do for you & your health!
Medicinal Properties!
"Nutmeg is loaded with medicinal properties."
Documented:
- Improves brain function
- Lowers blood pressure
- Sooths the stomach
- Helps to eliminate fatigue
- anti-bacterial properties
- indigestion relief
- Reports of feelings of euphoria.
- De-detoxification of the Kidney & Liver
- Promotes a healthy complexion.
Recipes!
Traditionally NUTMEG is used in Mulled wine, Mulled cider & Eggnog, along with many Middle Eastern dishes & other creations!
Let's explore this unique special spice this Holiday Season!
Nutmeg is readily available at your grocer & & at your local health food store!
Discover Nutmeg!
Go get 'em!
Holly Fairfield
