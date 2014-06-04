Splash! Get Fit, For You! What's Your Summer Project?
Splash! Get Fit, For You!
"Find Your Can Do for a Successful, Memorable Summer Project!"
Welcome to the World of Springtime-Splash!
We've got `3 weeks left this Spring, to get organized, for our Summer Project planning!
Spontaneous Summer Projects can be exciting, fun to think about!
But, jumping into a Summer Project without thorough planning & preparation, could end up in disaster!
So, this 11 week's Spring-Splash Goal, is a booster, for those tackling a Summer Project!!
(It's not too late, is it, if we start this week?)
*
Spring-Splash-Pointers for a Short-Term Project:
- First, Define a Meaningful, Clear Goal!
- Appoint or Elect the Team Leader! (You?)
- Be Realistic!
- Develop a Financial Plan! (Might require saving 'til next Summer?)
- Calculate the daily Time Investment!
- Recruit Manpower, Team Members!
- Set a weekly Timeline, with objectives, tasks & Concerns!
- Recognize the time Limitation!
- Give Yourself & your team a Daily Reminder, of the Mission & Purpose!
- Consider Impact to Others!
- Stay Positive!
- Anticipate the feeling of reaching the ultimate Goal
- Beware of Spoilers!
- Make Job Descriptions for each Team Member!
- Team Member's should be well aware of their Responsibilities!
- Maintain a Positive Attitude!
- Reach out for help, when needed!
- Seek Expertise!
- Be prepared to work!
- Follow Up, with the details!
- Do your Home Work, along the way!
- Consult with Others!
- Take Pride in what You Do!
- Block out your Daily, weekly, Schedule in a spreadsheet format!
- Keep a written & photo Journal to Document Progress!
- Notice surprises & Deal with the Pro's & Con's!
- Prepare to make adjustments!
- Be Flexible!
- Consider all Suggestions!
- Demonstrate Gratitude, along the Way!
- Acknowledge Project Completion!
- Reward the Team Leader & all Team Members!
*
IMPORTANT Splash-Tip: Be certain to take a few "Team" photographs. Select one & frame it!
Be sure to Hang It!
*
Just remember!
This 11 week's goal is to share several pointers for Short-Term Goal achievement, making it memorable, utilizing a true a "Can Do" Attitude!
And, sometimes, "we all need a little nudge!"
Don't be afraid to show enthusiasm or experience failure! It's not "defeat!"
Just enjoy the Process!
Hope this helps you, with your Summer Project planning & success!
Yes! You Can Find Your Can-Do!
Good Luck with Your Summer Project!
Seize the Day!
Holly Fairfield
*
Sources: Clarizen.com
The Psychology of Winning, by Dennis Waitley
Contributors: Rita Cooke & Karen Waide
###
