Splash! Get, Fit, For You! Exploring & Enjoying the Health Benefits of Laughter & Humor
Welcome to the World of Spring-Splash!
This 7th week's goal is to highlight the health benefits of laughter & humor !
It's been said that Humor & Laughter is the best medicine!
Highlighting Physical & Psychological health benefits of humor:
- Stress relieving
- Lowers blood pressure
-Pain relieving
- Boosts energy
- Can diffuse a tense situation
- Promotes Bonding
- And, it's free!
Warning: Humor is not always appropriate! Know your
audience, to avoid offending or a punch in the nose!
Just remember! This 7th week's Spring-Splash Goal is to let
your overall health benefit by Laughter!
"Why did that chicken want to cross the road, anyway?"
Seize the Day!
Holly Fairfield
