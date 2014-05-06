Welcome to the World of Spring-Splash!

This 7th week's goal is to highlight the health benefits of laughter & humor !

It's been said that Humor & Laughter is the best medicine!

Highlighting Physical & Psychological health benefits of humor:

 - Stress relieving
 - Lowers blood pressure
 -Pain relieving
 - Boosts energy
 - Can diffuse a tense situation
 - Promotes Bonding

  - And, it's free!

  Warning: Humor is not always appropriate! Know your
  audience, to avoid offending or a punch in the nose!

  *

  Just remember! This 7th week's Spring-Splash Goal is to let
  your overall health benefit by Laughter!

"Why did that chicken want to cross the road, anyway?"


Seize the Day!

Holly Fairfield

