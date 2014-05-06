Welcome to the World of Spring-Splash!

This 7th week's goal is to highlight the health benefits of laughter & humor !

It's been said that Humor & Laughter is the best medicine!

Highlighting Physical & Psychological health benefits of humor:

- Stress relieving

- Lowers blood pressure

-Pain relieving

- Boosts energy

- Can diffuse a tense situation

- Promotes Bonding

- And, it's free!

Warning: Humor is not always appropriate! Know your

audience, to avoid offending or a punch in the nose!

*

Just remember! This 7th week's Spring-Splash Goal is to let

your overall health benefit by Laughter!

"Why did that chicken want to cross the road, anyway?"



Seize the Day!

Holly Fairfield

