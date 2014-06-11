Splash! Get Fit, For You! Catch Up on the Health Benefits of Regular Joint-Friendly Exercising!
Welcome to the World of Springtime-Splash!
This 12th week's goal is to relay that there are some real, sustaining, health benefits to be had by developing a regular, personalized, joint-friendly fitness routine!
With regular joint-friendly exercising, you can:
- Improve posture
- Boost your energy level
- Build muscles
- Increase flexibility
- Reverse joint stiffness
- Promote joint circulation!
- Reduce fatigue!
Spring-Splash-Suggestion: Develop a regular joint-friendly fitness program, for yourself. And, if you are not certain what to do, seek professional advice!
Just remember! This week's goal is to share a health tip, to improve your overall health!
Catch Up!
Seize the Day!
Holly Fairfield
*
Sources: MedicinNet, June 5, '14.
###
