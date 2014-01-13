Splash! Get Fit, For You! Avoid Meltdowns!
SPLASH! Get Fit, For You!
"Avoid Meltdowns"
Remember to replenish yourself, refuel by eating regularly &choose a balanced meal plan, snack & hydrate at consistent intervals, sleep well, take "power-naps, to avoid mood swings & unwanted outburst of anger, often embarrassing, to yourself & others.
Watch overall sugar & alcoholic beverage consumption, as this may purposefully throw your balance & mood.
Observe & recognize your children's behavior help them to establish healthy habits, early in life.
Frequency & moderation is the key for prevention.
Seize the Day!
Holly Fairfield