Splash! Get Fit, For You! Avoid Meltdowns! Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPLASH! Get Fit, For You! "Avoid Meltdowns" Remember to replenish yourself, refuel by eating regularly &choose a balanced meal plan, snack & hydrate at consistent intervals, sleep well, take "power-naps, to avoid mood swings & unwanted outburst of anger, often embarrassing, to yourself & others. Article continues after sponsor message Watch overall sugar & alcoholic beverage consumption, as this may purposefully throw your balance & mood. Observe & recognize your children's behavior help them to establish healthy habits, early in life. Frequency & moderation is the key for prevention. Seize the Day!

Holly Fairfield Print Version Submit a News Tip