The 9th SPLASH! Beach-Body Fitness Secret-Reveals the significance of our "upper arm, the HUMERUS; This long upper arm bone is attached at both ends, at the elbow joint & at the shoulder joint."

ANATOMY 103: "The HUMERUS, connects, directly or indirectly, with several muscle groups & bones; To the Scapular (upper back), to the Deltoid, across the shoulder joint, to the Clavicle )collar bone), to the Pectoral muscle & to the chest wall."

Additionally, the HUMERUS, itself, is wrapped in 2 major muscle groups "BICEPS (upper muscle) & TRICEPS (lower) muscle."

*

As we know, babies use their HUMERUS, as part of their natural development, elbows, forearms, hands & knees to get moving, referred to "crawling on all fours" before they have the strength to walk upright.

Crawling is a good way to get the HUMERUS engaged. And, is a natural way, without weights, to build upper body strength, along with push-ups.

Crawling & doing simple floor exercises is an easy way to keep the HUMERUS in good shape; firm & strong!

Don't avoid getting down on the floor, to play with the kids!

Just being on "all fours" is often part of upper body rehabilitation after injury, too!

But, what we want is to avoid injury, right?

So, let's go to work on our HUMERUS!

We want balance; Do a visual inspection, right now!

Examine your upper arms!

You be the judge!

Should you build muscle to protect the HUMERUS & shoulder joint?

And, to improve the appearance of your Beach-Body?

Work with a knowledgeable person or a professional trainer to develop a workout, especially designed for your body!



*

Just remember! The 9th SPLASH! Beach-Body Fitness Secret-Reveals The vital importance of our HUMERUS!

Important: having well shaped, strong, upper arms, for our Beach-Body's, which are attractive to look at! Consider the important role that the HUMERUS plays in daily living skills, sports & our self defense!

Consider having a regular workout, to include:

Push-up, pull-ups, Lifting free hand weights, among many other exercises & sports, to build & shape, as well as to protect from injury, both the elbow & shoulder joints, with a well-defined HUMERUS!



"Splash wants to "pump you-up!"



Go get 'em!

Holly Fairfield

Sources: Gray's Anatomy & Wikipedia.

