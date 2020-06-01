EDWARDSVILLE - A large group came together in Downtown Edwardsville for a peaceful protest of the recent killing of suspect George Floyd by a Minnesota Police officer.

Some of the chants involved were “Black lives matter, black kids matter, black skin matters, black women matter and silence is violence. Say his name! George Floyd. I Can't Breathe.”

The group handled the protest in a very peaceful fashion and there were no problems throughout with the spirited group.

May 31, 2020

Edwardsville, Illinois

Edwardsville City Chief Of Police Jay Keeven statement:

“The men and women of the Edwardsville Police Department were shocked and saddened by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. It was difficult to watch the video of Mr. Floyd begging for help while a police officer was kneeling on his neck. This action clearly did not represent proper restraint tactics in policing. Edwardsville Police Officers take pride in providing professional and courteous service for our community, while respecting the dignity of all people and the sanctity of human life. As individuals, and as a department, we support and defend the rights of all people. To that extent, we support the rights of those who have gathered at the Madison County Courthouse today in order to have their collective voices heard. We share in their grief, frustration and anger over the death of Mr. Floyd. Our officers have worked hard to develop a strong collaborative relationship with the members of our community. We have trained often in the appropriate use of force, safely taking individuals into custody and deescalation techniques. The men and women of our police department will continue to provide respectful, compassionate and professional service to the citizens and visitors of Edwardsville. We will always be there when our community needs us. Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to serve.”

