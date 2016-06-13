FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies today announced Andrew Speraneo has joined the company as a project estimator. He began work at the company’s Fairview Heights office last month. Speraneo is a resident of Troy, Illinois.

Speraneo has 10 years’ experience as an estimator & senior project manager overseeing all phases of multimillion-dollar construction, infrastructure, and tenant build-out and ground-up projects for government and private-sector clients.

Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies, said, “Andrew’s extensive knowledge of the construction industry will be valuable to our clients and his experience will certainly be an asset to our estimating staff and this critical area of our business.”

IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest.

