ALTON - Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton marks its 30th anniversary this year and it will be a time of celebration for staff and golfers across the region.

Spencer T. Olin Golf Course was built to offer a number of scenic views of the surrounding countryside. It is approximately 30 minutes from downtown St. Louis in the 750-acre Gordon F. Moore Community Park. This nearly 7,000-yard, 18-hole championship layout challenges golfers of all skill levels.

Arnold Palmer designed this course layout at the request of his lifelong friend of over 40 years, Spencer T. Olin, founder of Olin Industries. Palmer’s goal was to design a course challenging enough for the skilled golfer, but yet enjoyable for the average golfer. Proving it high “Palmer” standards, Spencer T. Olin hosted the 1996 U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Link Championship and the ESPN televised 1999 U.S. Men’s Amateur Public Links Championship.

This deceptively “open” course places a premium on accurate iron play in order to get the ball close to the pin on the boldly contoured Penncross bentgrass greens, featuring zoysia tees and zoysia fairways. Roughs are a combination of Kentucky bluegrass, ryegrass, and Jamestown fescue. There is plenty of water to encounter on the course, and in the afternoon, some wind.

Spencer T. Olin Golf Course General Manager Mary Campbell said maintaining a well-manicured golf course for 30 years has been the key to their success.

“Tim Johnson and his staff do a wonderful job with the golf course,” she said. “They take pride in making it playable, enjoyable, but most of all challenging for the average golfer.”

A celebration is planned from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 13, in the Spencer T. Olin Golf Course Banquet Hall to mark the anniversary of being open as a public golf course.

"We will be having a ceremony from 1-4 in the Banquet Hall," Campbell said. "We will have complimentary beverages and appetizers. We are offering $30 to all those former employees to play golf during the week of April 8 through April 14, 2019. Reply to mcampbell@spencertolingolf.com if you plan to attend and make your tee time on your own at 618-465-3111, extension one."

Spencer T. Olin Community Golf Course is the centerpiece of perhaps the finest municipal family recreation and sports center in the Midwest, The Gordon F. Moore Community Park. The park features a lake for fishing, a pro-quality tennis facility, a magnificent rose garden and some of the best soccer and softball/baseball facilities anywhere. Spencer T. Olin Golf Course has corporate and group outing capabilities and shower and locker facilities. Traditions Grill offers an array of sandwiches and beverages. Our Traditions Grill is also available for group events from 16 to 288 players.

Spencer T. Olin’s fantastic practice facility features an immense two-tiered grass tee practice range, practice putting green, practice chipping green, and practice sand trap.

New in 2000, the Spencer T. Olin Learning Center 9-hole walking course with seven par 3’s, one par 4, and one par 5. This Learning Center is a great way to learn the game of golf for both kids and adults.

Vern Van Hoy and Bob Kane are course owners; Mary Campbell is general manager; Tim Johnson is superintendent, and Kyle Williams, golf professional.

Alfred Valdes works in maintenance and has been here since day one. Alfred is described as “a loyal, hardworking individual that loves to be part of Spencer T Olin team.” Campbell, the general manager, has been here for 17 years. She has moved up the ranks from FB Director to sales manager and the last six years general manager of the property.

Campbell said she loves the golf industry and her job.

“I enjoy people coming to the course and enjoying the facility but most of all the golf course,” she said.

