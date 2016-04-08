Name: Spencer Jaye Burke

 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Alisha and Ryan Burke, Jerseyville

 

Birth weight:  6 lbs 13 oz

Birth Length: 19.5 inches

Time :  11:42 AM

Article continues after sponsor message

Date:3/24 /2016

 

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

 

Siblings: Khale (5) Autumn (3)

Grandparents: Eric Talley, Fieldon; Phyllis Talley, Godfrey; Bub & Bernadette Winnie, Fieldon

Great-Grandparents: Pat Slaten, Fieldon; Carole Edwards, Grafton; Linda Burke, Granite City; Melva Winnie, Granite City

 

More like this:

Apr 25, 2024 - Early Morning Traffic Check Unveils Meth and Paraphernalia in Brussels

Apr 5, 2024 - New Principal Appointed At Jersey Middle School

Mar 12, 2024 - Alton Man Charged With Shooting At Occupied Jersey County Residence

Apr 28, 2024 - Day In History: From Global Milestones To River Bend's Rich History On April 28

Nov 21, 2023 - Betty's Get-N-Go Burglary Details Released

 