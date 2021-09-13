EDWARDSVILLE– Edwardsville-based custom home builder Spencer Homes announced today their new development of Luxury Terrace Homes at Benton Place in downtown Edwardsville, Ill.

“Benton Place is a unique opportunity to own new construction in downtown Edwardsville,” said Mike Rathgeb, founding owner of Spencer Homes. “Residents will enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle as well as the convenience and entertainment of being able to walk to all of downtown’s unique amenities, including restaurants, bars, shops, and the Goshen Farmer’s Market.”

Only three homes are available at this time. The main floor of each luxury terrace home features a master bedroom suite, expansive kitchen, living room with a 19-foot ceiling, powder room, laundry, and an oversized 2-car attached garage. The second floor contains up to three additional bedrooms or two bedrooms plus an office, a full bathroom as well as lounge space. Each home also offers a full basement ideal for storage or fitness rooms. In addition to main floor patio spaces, each home will provide a 2nd-floor expansive lanai with 300 sq. ft. or more of covered and uncovered outdoor living ideal for entertaining.

Article continues after sponsor message

The exterior finishes will include stone, Diamond Kote LP SmartSide siding and trim boards, as well as composite decking materials. The Benton Place association contracts maintenance services, enabling owners to enjoy beautifully landscaped and meticulously maintained grounds.

Benton Place is located at 211 S. Benton and more information can be found at https://spencerhomesllc.com/neighborhoods/edwardsville-il/86-benton-place or by contacting Spencer Homes directly at 618-659-0217. Construction is expected to be completed in Spring 2022 with pricing starting in the mid-$600s.

About Spencer Homes, LLC

Founded by Mike Rathgeb in 2005, Spencer Homes focuses on building quality homes as well as making the custom home building process simpler and more enjoyable for clients. Spencer Homes is a premier luxury custom home builder offering clients the latest in building products, personal design & selections consultants as well as a state-of-the-art project management application. Spencer Homes serves homeowners across the Metro-east, including Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, and O’Fallon.

More like this: