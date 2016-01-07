EDWARDSVILLE - Liz Speicher and several other Cassens Elementary teachers and staff are the kind who make the entire Edwardsville School District proud with their examples of keeping fit and working for positive humanitarian causes.

Speicher is an accomplished distance runner and she recently did a 15K portion of the St. Louis Hot Chocolate 15K Run in St. Louis benefitting the Ronald McDonald House. She finished with an astonishing time of 59, minutes 25 seconds, for 15th place overall out of 3,341 total runners. She won the female division of the race. There were a total of 2,420 female runners. Her time averaged out at a 6:22 clip per mile.

Cassens staff and family participants in the 15K or 5K races at the St. Louis Hot Chocolate Run were: Lesley Roderick (reading teacher) and her daughter, Kennedy, Melanie Houberg (monitor), Ana Goss (secretary), Donna Gray (secretary) and her son, Ian, Natalie Thiems (4th/5th special education teacher) and her daughter, Naomi, and Amy Macias (challenge teacher).

“I had a really great race,” Speicher said. “A nice cyclist helped me know where to go because there was a gap from the 14th place men’s runner to me. The cyclist made sure I knew what turns to take.”

Two secretaries and a hall monitor also joined Speicher and the others in completing the event.

Cassens Principal Martha Richey said she admires all those from her school who participated in the race.

“I recently told the students that Mrs. Speicher is a leading example of having a well-balanced life,” Richey said. “She puts forth her best effort as a teacher preparing lessons and I am happy to know she has the other part of life, running and addressing physical fitness aspects of her life.”

Speicher volunteers with a program called Read and Run at Cassens where she and other kids run on the track in the spring and it is combined at the end with reading. This is the third year she has worked in that program.

Speicher averages 38-40 miles a week running and said she loves every minute of it.

“I ran cross country and track for Edwardsville and I think my love of running just continued,” she said. “It is more of a lifestyle for me. After college I started doing longer distances and ran some half marathons and found races 6 to 13 miles was my niche. My body just works at the longer distances. Teaching and running are my passions and very easy for me to accomplish.”

The recent race Speicher and the others participated in benefitted the Ronald McDonald House in St. Louis.

“That is obviously one of the biggest reasons we all do that race,” she said. “Working with kids is one of all of our main passions and we also want to carry that out in our personal life. It is nice to know you are running for a special cause. I volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House over the summer and I saw first hand what it does for families.”

