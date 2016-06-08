EDWARDSVILLE – To Edwardsville High School boys’ head track coach Chad Lakatos, growing faster as a runner and an all-around athlete needs to start at a young age.

Boys and girls entering the first grade all the way to incoming freshman were welcomed out to the 2016 Tiger Speed Camp at 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. this Monday, Wednesday and Friday to fine tune the skills required to run faster and smarter.

“It’s been a great turn out,” Lakatos said, as about 60 campers arrive for the first day of camp on Monday. “It was really fun and really warm. They’re learning how to run and that’s the most important thing. If you can get them at a young age, they can eliminate some of those errors later on in life.”

The camp, which is not a track & field events type of camp, uses methods to train the young runners’ body so they can run efficiently as possible. By increasing coordination of body movement, as well as incorporating linear and lateral movements across the body, these athletes will be able to use all of the skills learned in this camp in all sports that they may enjoy.

“Kids at a young age are normally thrown a soccer ball or a baseball and told, ‘hey, let’s go play a ball sport,’ and they forget that in all sports, you have to run. You have to have speed, you have to be able to run fast and so when you’re three or four [years old], you can start teaching that.”

Runners from this speed camp, as well as their family members and campers headed to the throws camp later in the month, are welcomed to participate in the first of two Summer Track Meets. The first meet will occur this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Winston Brown Track & Field Complex.

“I like to say that speed grows like a tree,” Lakatos said. “If you start young, you can grow into a great runner, so that’s kind of our goal here.”

The 2016 Tiger Speed Camp will continue the same time next Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

