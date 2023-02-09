ST. LOUIS - As Spectrum makes steady progress on network expansion initiatives – often in newly served rural areas – the connectivity provider looks to expand its team by hiring more field technicians in several parts of Missouri.

Strong business growth and aggressive statewide advanced fiber optic network buildout projects have Spectrum hiring more than 100 Field Technicians for its Missouri service area including St. Louis.

Field Technicians install and support Spectrum services in customers’ homes and businesses to maintain vital connectivity.

Field Technician roles offer competitive hourly wages starting at $20 an hour, along with comprehensive health and retirement benefits. Spectrum also provides Field Technicians extensive ongoing training and a robust career progression program that includes U.S. Department of Labor-certified Broadband Field Technician Apprenticeship. Many Spectrum technicians have advanced their careers into roles such as network maintenance, construction or supervisory and management positions – furthering the need to grow the field technician workforce.

“We have a great story to tell about what’s driving our business growth and related hiring at Spectrum,” said Rob Burton, Area Vice President for Spectrum’s St. Louis Area Field Operations. “The evolution of our network, expansion into unserved areas and our focus on execution create the need for more technicians who can provide installations, support network connectivity and provide superior customer service. This is a great role for individuals who want to build a fulfilling career with strong starting wages, excellent benefits and self-paced advancement opportunities.”

Spectrum will host in-person interviews in various communities on Feb. 15, March 1, March 16 and March 29, and will make same-day offers for these openings. Candidates can easily learn more about the Field Technician role, see locations with available positions and obtain details for the onsite hiring events happening across the state by visiting jobs.spectrum.com/hiringevent.

In addition to a $20 minimum starting wage, Spectrum employees receive comprehensive health benefits, and for 10 consecutive years, the company has absorbed the full annual cost increase of medical, dental and vision coverage. The company also offers employees a market-leading retirement plan, with a 401(k) that matches the first 6% of employee contributions, plus a Retirement Accumulation Plan with an additional 3% company contribution — for which Field Technicians are eligible — bringing the total company contribution to a potential 9%.

Spectrum employees can also receive up to $10,000 per year in education assistance, as well as complimentary and discounted pricing on Spectrum services.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

