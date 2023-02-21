Spectrum To Award $34,000 To Several St. Louis Area Nonprofits
ST. LOUIS - Spectrum today announced donations totaling $34,000 to 11 St. Louis nonprofits through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants. The nonprofits provide a variety of services to help people in areas of need, including food, clothing, shelter, job training, and more.
Since its inception in 2019, Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided more than $195,000 in funding to more than 35 St. Louis area nonprofits.
Spectrum hosted a special recognition ceremony and check presentation with each of the nonprofits, the Spectrum employee volunteers, and other leaders to commemorate the donations.
The latest St. Louis area Spectrum Employee Community Grant recipients are:
- Faith Walk Ministries - $2,500 (first-time recipient) to provide food and basic needs items to those requiring special assistance in the East St. Louis area.
- Loaves and Fishes - $2,500 (first-time recipient) to help the growing need for a homeless shelter and to assist families to become independent and financially secure
- Operation Food Search - $1,000 (first-time recipient) for purchasing fresh produce and items to help meet the needs of food-insecure neighbors in the St. Louis area.
- Paraquad - $1,000 (first-time recipient) to help service people with disabilities with resources so they can transition from youth to adult and ready them for independence
- Reach St. Charles - $5,000 (first-time recipient) to fill meal boxes for those in need to support outreach events and address needs that arise throughout the year
- R.E.S.T. - $5,000 (first-time recipient) to help purchase refrigerators and freezers to store perishable food items for meal distribution
- RukaNade - $5,000 ($12,500 total) to help give relief to those impacted by poverty and to offer assistance and sustainable solutions along with hot meals, personal care items, and clothing
- Sikhs of STL - $5,000 (first-time recipient) to support weekly food distributions with personal hygiene and other items for the unhoused
- Sleep in Heavenly Peace - $1,000 (first-time recipient) to help provide twin beds and bedding for area children without these basic needs
- STL Youth Jobs - $1,000 ($2,000 total) to support more youth in St. Louis County and bridge the divide between the skills gap and young people
- Transformers United for Christ Outreach Ministries - $5,000 (first-time recipient) for food, clothing, and utility assistance for families in need
“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Rob Burton, Area Vice President, Field Operations. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”
Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided funding to nearly 400 local nonprofits in 32 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019.
Recipients deliver critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training, and neighborhood safety. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s more than 101,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.
More information on Spectrum’s philanthropic initiatives, including Spectrum Employee Community Grants, is available here.
About Spectrum
Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than
32 million customers in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile, and Voice.
For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.
