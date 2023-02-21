ST. LOUIS - Spectrum today announced donations totaling $34,000 to 11 St. Louis nonprofits through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants. The nonprofits provide a variety of services to help people in areas of need, including food, clothing, shelter, job training, and more.

Since its inception in 2019, Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided more than $195,000 in funding to more than 35 St. Louis area nonprofits.

Spectrum hosted a special recognition ceremony and check presentation with each of the nonprofits, the Spectrum employee volunteers, and other leaders to commemorate the donations.

The latest St. Louis area Spectrum Employee Community Grant recipients are:

“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Rob Burton, Area Vice President, Field Operations. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”

Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided funding to nearly 400 local nonprofits in 32 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019.

Recipients deliver critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training, and neighborhood safety. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s more than 101,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.

More information on Spectrum’s philanthropic initiatives, including Spectrum Employee Community Grants, is available here.

