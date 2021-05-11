ALTON - Spectrum has reported fiber optic network vandalism Tuesday morning and multiple areas are encountering an internet outage. Parts of Alton, Godfrey, Bethalto Roxana, East Alton and Rosewood Heights are communities included in the outage and there may be others.

Businesses and police and fire agencies have been affected by the outage. Roxana Fire Department and Godfrey Fire Protection District posted numbers to contact them during the break in service.

Godfrey Fire Protection District said the number to contact today is (618) 466-2331, extension 1. Roxana Fire and Police said today they should be contacted through Wood River Police Dispatch at (618) 251-3114.

Updates will be posted as soon they occur. It is not known at this time how long the outage will last.

More to come as it is available.

