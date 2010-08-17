Miss Jubilee and The Humdingers that is! Miss Jubilee will be taking the Eagles by storm this Sunday, August 22 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. According to Spectrum’s Greg Gelzinnis, “Miss Jubilee is sure to have you shakin’, bobbin’, swingin’ and jumpin’ right off of your couch and onto the area’s largest dance floor with their own unique brand of blues, rockabilly, and big band swing.” Gelzinnis added, “Our August swing finale will have Miss Jubilee rockin’ the house until 9:00 p.m.”

Johnny Gabbert from KDHX describes Miss Jubilee as “A welcome blast from the past replete with a groovy stand-up bass, consonant vocal harmonies, mixolydian-scale guitar solos over classic blues piano progressions, and pompadour hairstyles.” Gabbert continued, “The Humdingers have a sound that wouldn’t be out of place pumping through the speakers of a jukebox in a 1950’s diner.”

Mike McOwan, Eagle’s club Manager remarked, ”Miss Jubilee just played at the Casa Loma Ballroom on the 7th of August for a special swing dance taping and we are really excited for the River Bend region to have the chance to see them right here close to home.” McOwan said, “All of the Spectrum Entertainment events are open to the public and we are pleased to be able to re-introduce the Eagles to so many new guests.” McOwan added, “Anyone looking for a great place to hold a banquet or reception should call him at the club to check availability.”

Spectrum’s Gelzinnis wanted to remind everyone that the doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Gelzinnis remarked, “The $5 admission will cover dancing all night with Miss Jubilee and The Humdingers.” He added, “Once again the Eagles will be providing additional food and drink all evening in the comfort of their air-conditioned 2nd floor.” “There is also plenty of free parking on the 2nd floor parking deck, and entrance to the event right from the lot itself”, said Gelzinnis.

For additional information about this and future Spectrum Entertainment events you may go to their facebook page at www.facebook.com/spectrumentertainmentgroup; myspace page at www.myspace.com/spectrumentgroup; by email at spectrumentgroup@gmail.com or contact Brian O’Neal at 618-772-2872

