Polish up your saddle shoes and get your poodle-skirt out of storage because Spectrum Entertainment is planning to get the River Bend Area Swinging – Imperial Swinging that is, with their next “On Broadway” series. On August 15, & 22 under the direction of Leslie Williams, Swing Kids Founder, the area’s largest dance floor at the Alton Eagles will sure to be swinging. According to Spectrum Entertainment’s, Greg Gelzinnis, “Leslie is going to be offering 1 hour of Swing Dance Lessons followed by a swing specific dance until 8:00 p.m. on the 15th and 9:00 p.m. on the 22nd.” Gelzinnis continued, “After we saw all of the great dancers at our first two “On Broadway” events, we knew that the River Bend Area was ready to swing.”

Instructor Williams has been involved in swing dancing since 1978. In 1991, Leslie was fortunate enough to be involved in the creation of a newly organized St. Louis Imperial Swing Dance syllabus, and after having been certified as an instructor, has been getting dancers into the swing since 1992. Leslie says, “Some my not be familiar with the term Imperial Swing, but for most it really is interchangeable with what most know as the jitter bug”. Williams remarked, “With all of the hype surrounding Fox’s ‘So you think you can dance’, there has been a real resurgence in social dancing”. He continued, “It is great exercise and something that friends and couples can all do together.” Mike McOwan, Eagle’s Manager said, “Many of our members really love to dance and we are excited to provide this opportunity to them and the rest of the community…Spectrum has really provided the area with something special.”

Spectrum is also announcing today that by Special Arrangement, “Miss Jubilee and The Humdingers” will be Headlining a special Swing Dance on Sunday, August 22, 2010 at The Alton Eagles. Gelzinnis said, “Leslie will be doing 1 hour of Swing Lessons from 4-5:00 p.m. and then Miss Jubilee will take the stage for a red hot evening of blues, rockabilly and big band swing.” He continued, “Many will know Miss Jubilee and The Humdingers from the Casa Loma Ballroom and their unique sound wouldn’t be out of place pumping through the speakers of a 1950’s diner jukebox.” This is sure to be a night you won’t want to miss.

The cover charge for each of the swing lesson and dance events is only $5 and the Eagles will be providing food and beverages for purchase throughout the afternoon and evening. The doors will open at 3:30 and lessons will start promptly at 4:00 p.m. followed by an evening of Imperial Swing Dancing until 8:00 p.m. on the 15th and 9:00 p.m. on the 22nd. All events are open to the public. There is plenty of free parking for the event and the main entrance to the club is off the 2nd floor parking deck. Spectrum’s Gelzinnis remarked, “We hope that the community is as excited about this new “On Broadway” lesson and dance offering as we are, and will invite their friends out for a great evening’s entertainment.” In addition Gelzinnis said, “Spectrum is looking to add Ballroom, Latin, and maybe even a little Dirty Dancing as we head into the fall…stay tuned for more details.”

Spectrum Entertainment is a full-service event production and marketing company based in the Alton/Godfrey area and is made up of Gelzinnis, Don Lanier, Derrick Richardson, Trent Lorch, Brian O’Neal, and Cassidy Thomas. For more information on Spe

