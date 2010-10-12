After 2 months of successful shows at the Alton Eagle’s Club, Spectrum Entertainment is pleased to announce that they will be offering two special shows during the month of October for club members and the general public. Greg Gelzinnis, spokesmen for Spectrum Entertainment said, “My dad Gene & I had been members at the club for close to 40 years and I am very excited to have the opportunity to be back again.” He remarked, “I have enjoyed several meals at the club lately and after talking to Harold Medford, banquet manager, about our hopes of elevating the quality of entertainment here in the Greater Alton Area, it became evident that the making of a great team was in the works.”

Spectrum’s first offering on Friday, October 15 will be Fanfare featuring Kittie Moller – one of the most sought after groups in the region. Gelzinnis said, “The music they play will take you all over the sound spectrum with music that includes Motown, R & B, Disco, Pop, Country, Standards, and even some Jazz and Big Band.” He added, “Kittie’s vocals are sure to capture and enthrall you.” Fanfare has literally appeared all over St. Louis and the Country with appearances at St. Louis Rams home games, a USO tour to Africa, conventions for General Motors in Las Vegas along with concerts at the Missouri Botanical Gardens & Fair St. Louis. Fanfare & Kittie truly appeal to all ages. The show will begin at 7:00 p.m. and go until 11:00 p.m., so tell a friend, grab your dancing shoes and get ready to dance and listen the night away. Admission will be $5.00 at the door and doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The club dining room opens for dinner at 4:00 p.m.

Spectrum’s second offering on Friday, October 29 (the day before the Alton Halloween Parade) will be SPECTACULAR…NOT SPOOKTACULAR. Spectrum is pleased to bring one of the finest Branson & Lake of the Ozark’s Acts to the Sportsmen’s Club Ballroom – Jimmy & Starla Queen. This two-person variety show complete with back-up band will feature some of the best musicianship in the Midwest, and Jimmy’s unique brand of humor will keep you in stitches all night long. Greg commented, “Jimmy is the most versatile musician at the lake playing several instruments including sax, trumpet, guitar, steel guitar, harmonica, bass, banjo and keyboard.” He added, “Jimmy has even been known to play two trumpets at once.” Jimmy is a world renowned drummer, playing drums annually for the International Steel Guitar Convention in St. Louis. An article about Queen really sums it up best, “Jimmy was destined to be a great entertainer following in his father’s footsteps, the legendary “Grandaddy of Country Music” Roy Queen of St. Louis.” Starla, Jimmy’s beloved wife, will match him stride for stride. Gelzinnis said, “Starla plays several instruments too – guitar, steel guitar, keyboard, sax, trumpet and percussion, but you ought to hear her sing!” Starla will wow you with her jazz, blues, country and pop selections, and she and Jimmy can regularly be heard on a weekly radio show on KRMS and a western swing show on steelradio.com. The Queens will take the Sportsmen’s Club stage at 8:00 p.m. and will perform until midnight. The cost for this night of music and fun will be $10 per person or $15 per couple. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about either of these shows, you may contact Greg Gelzinnis at 618-550-9291.

