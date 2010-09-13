The Melissa Neels Band (pictured on the right) and Miss Jubilee and The Humdingers (pictured below) will be filling the bill for Spectrum Entertainment Group the next two Sundays at the Alton Eagles according to Spectrum’s Greg Gelzinnis. Gelzinnis remarked, “We felt that these two groups fronted by “high energy” ladies would certainly bring a little “Lady Luck” to the area as we begin our fall season.” The Melissa Neels band, though quite well known in the St. Louis area, will be making her Alton area debut on Sunday, September 19 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. Gelzinnis emphasized, “The Melissa Neels Band is the perfect blend of blues/rock - playing high energy blues, cover songs, as well as, original music written by Melissa.” He added, “She is one of the only female lead guitarists in St. Louis and her style resembles that of Bonnie Raitt whom Melissa credits as her number one influence.”

Melissa’s Band members are top quality as well: Matt McCauley her piano/key board player has been playing since 1968 and spent 5 years on the road. He did two tours with Ray Sawyer from Dr. Hook, opened for Merle Haggard, Mister Mister, Elton John and BTO just to name a few; Buck Buckler plays the bass guitar and has been doing so since 1966. His influences are Duck Dunn, Jack Bruce, and John Enthwhistle. He joins Melissa for both background and lead vocals and has opened for Ted Nugent, Charlie Daniels and John Lee Hooker; Bud Rager holds down the drums and has been with the band on and off since its inception two years ago. He has done a lot of pit work for Washington University’s musical productions, as well as, various jazz and experimental projects. He maintains a full roster of over 40 drum students and is an endorser of Ludwig drums. Don Lanier of Spectrum Entertainment gives Melissa high marks as well. “Melissa is a dynamic blues woman! She has the presence and style to be the next big thing in blues. She has excellent stage presence and that unique ability to bring people into her world”, says Lanier. He added, “Melissa Neels is the real deal and the Alton area is in for a real treat on the 19th.”

According to Mike McOwan, Manager of the Eagles, “Spectrum just keeps bringing us “top quality” entertainment and it has helped us reintroduce the club to the general public.” McOwan added, “All of Spectrum’s events are open to the public and everyone is welcome. Fast Eddie might have the coldest beer in town, but we have the biggest dance floor and our beer is cold too! Not to mention the great full-service food available at all of the shows.”

The Second act on the September bill is Miss Jubilee and The Humdingers who will play on Sunday, September 26 also from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. Spectrum’s Gelzinnis said, “When Miss Jubilee was here last month the joint was certainly jumpin’ and over 200 people were swing dancin’, and jitter-buggin’ until the last note was played.” He added, “With a group that popular we knew we had to invite the first lady of Swing back for sure! We hope to make Miss Jubilee a monthly fixture at our Sunday night dances.”

Spectrum Entertainment’s events held at the Fraternal Order of Eagle’s Lodge 254 are all open to the “over 21” general public and run from 5:00 –9:00 p.m. The cost is $5 at the door and food and drink are available for purchase at each event. For additional information, please contact Greg Gelzinn

