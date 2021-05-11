ALTON - Spectrum issued a statement that confirmed the internet service disruption Tuesday to some area customers was due to vandalism. Later Tuesday night, Spectrum announced everyone's service had returned.

Spectrum spokesperson Wes Shirley issued this statement: "The disruption in service to some customers in the Alton area was caused by vandalism, and a police report was filed," he said. "Our technicians are working to restore service as quickly as possible."

The vandalism involved damage of fiber optic cables. A fiber line can contain hundreds of strands of fiber, and if cut or damaged, each individual strand must be individually repaired or replaced.

Parts of Alton, Godfrey, Bethalto Roxana, East Alton and Rosewood Heights were communities included in the outage.

