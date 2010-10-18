After beginning with shows at the Alton Eagle’s Club, Spectrum Entertainment is pleased to announce that they will now also be offering shows at the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club for club members and the general public. On Friday, October 29, Spectrum Entertainment will bring Jimmy & Starla Queen straight from Branson and the Lake to the Sportsmen’s Club Ballroom. Greg Gelzinnis, spokesperson for Spectrum Entertainment said, “This two-person variety show complete with back-up band will feature some of the best musicianship in the Midwest, and Jimmy’s unique brand of humor will keep you in stitches all night long.” Gelzinnis commented, “Jimmy is the most versatile musician at the lake playing several instruments including sax, trumpet, guitar, steel guitar, harmonica, bass, banjo and keyboard and has even been known to play two trumpets at once.”

Jimmy Queen is a world renowned drummer, playing drums annually for the International Steel Guitar Convention in St. Louis. An article about Queen really sums it up best, “Jimmy was destined to be a great entertainer following in his father’s footsteps, the legendary “Grandaddy of Country Music” Roy Queen of St. Louis.” Harold Medford, Sportsmen’s club banquet manager said, “We have already had dozen’s of requests for advance tickets and I know that our Club members are really excited about this show.” Medford added, “Advance tickets are available during normal business hours at the club or they can call us at 618-466-3042 and we will hold tickets for them at the door.” “We are happy to welcome the general public to this show and all of the Spectrum produced shows at the Club,” Medford remarked.

Starla, Jimmy’s beloved wife, will match him stride for stride. Starla plays several instruments too – guitar, steel guitar, keyboard, sax, trumpet and percussion. Gelzinnis remarked, “But you ought to hear her sing…Starla will wow you with her jazz, blues, country and pop selections.” Starla and Jimmy can regularly be heard on a weekly radio show on KRMS and a western swing show on steelradio.com. The Queens will take the Sportsmen’s Club stage at 8:00 p.m. and will perform until midnight. The cost for this night of music and fun will be $10 per person or $15 per couple. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. The Sportsmen’s Club dining room opens at 4:00 p.m., but food and drink will also be available for order in the banquet hall as well.

For additional information, you may contact Greg Gelzinnis at 618-550-9291.

